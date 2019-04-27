Rugby
From today's round eight fixtures in Hawke's Bay's Tui Nash Cup premier club competition:
Taradale 29 (B Truesdale, N Sanft, L Maulolo, O Sapsford tries; Truesdale 3 con, pen) Hastings Rugby and Sports 15 (N Fomai, A Vuki tries; T Vaiusu pen, con). HT: Hastings 15-12.
Napier Old Boys Marist 48 (J Nelson-Murray 2, D Sharplin 2, Z Donaldson, Z Gregory, L Edwards, L Moleilli tries; Edwards 4 con) Havelock North 38 (A Tuitavake 2, T Hape, J Paewai, T Lamborn tries; M Hill 5 con, pen). HT: 22-17.
MAC 32 (P Latu 2, C Hokianga, H Waerea, P Faamoe tries; T Iosefo 2 con, pen) Tamatea 32 (J Harris 2, H Solomon, L McClutchie tries; McClutchie 3 con, 2 pens). HT: 20-17.
Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 23 (K Te Amo, R Hubbard tries; Z Clarke 3 pens, 2 con) Clive 15 (J Kaifa 2, J Fuimaono tries). HT: 20-10.
Napier Technical 43 (M Fox 3, M Braidwood, P Manuel, M Lealaisalanoa, J Faia tries; L Shaw 4 con) Central 21 (T Parsons 2, T Tayor tries; B Hardwidge 3 con). HT: Central 14-12.