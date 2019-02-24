Hawke's Bay cue sports king Bayden Jackson has qualified for the World Masters snooker championship in Turkey in November but don't be surprised if he gives it a miss.

"It will take a lot of training time to prepare and with work and family commitments it's time I don't have. But I will make a final decision on the event closer to the time," Jackson said.

The father of two and Ladz & Dads Barber Shop barber in Havelock North qualified when he won the inaugural Oceania Masters tournament with a 6-1 victory against North Otago's Dale Kwok in Saturday's final at the Havelock North Club.

"I was rapt with how well I played in the final because I didn't play well in the semifinal earlier in the day," Jackson recalled.

He trailed 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before beating Wellingtonian Mark Hannah 5-4 in his semifinal.

"Mark did well to grind me out and prevented me from playing my game in the frames he won. But at the same time I would have been disappointed if I lost that match," Jackson said.

The 43-year-old two-time national snooker champion who is the Kiwi No 3 in the code and two-time national eight ball champion took an early 2-0 lead in the final. His only error in the first two frames was a foul picked up by Malaysia's international referee Iskander Perwira when a piece of his clothing touched a ball when he was leaning over the table during the first frame.

Kwok conceded the second frame when Jackson was ahead 75-15 with the last three colours remaining. Kwok did well to win the third frame 75-24.

On one occasion Jackson needed three attempts to get out of one of Kwok's snookers. Jackson scored his highest break of the tournament in the final with a 108 in the sixth frame.

"I should have had back-to-back centuries around that time but missed out. I also had a 68 in the seventh frame. I had 10 breaks over 50 during the three days which was pleased with," Jackson said.

While he predicted eight ball will be more his priority this winter Jackson will play in the Bay of Plenty Snooker Open at Mount Maunganui next weekend. He has won this tournament on two occasions in the past.

"I'm only going to the Mount because it's another opportunity to catch up with my mate who I won a pairs eight ball tournament in Palmerston North with last weekend," Jackson said referring to Tauranga's Steve Addison.

A former England eight ball representative, Jackson, is also undecided whether he will go to Australia next year to try and retain his Oceania Masters title. The Oceania open men's and women's tournament will be played in New Zealand and Jackson said he may opt for that event so he can attend with his wife, two-time national women's snooker champion Tara.

Kwok beat Aucklander Paul Bason 5-3 in his semifinal on Saturday.

Bason had earlier eliminated Hawke's Bay's other entrant, Dave Judd, 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Jackson beat Wellington's John Starkey 4-0 in his quarterfinal.

The other quarterfinals saw Hannah beat Palmerston North's Shane Richardson 4-1 and Kwok beat Auckland-based Samoa representative Sani Roberts 4-3.

Jackson was the top qualifier for the quarterfinals with four wins from as many matches in section play. He won 12 frames and conceded two during these matches.