

Cambridge 5-year-old Artiste has won five races so far, just like her illustrious older sister Mime, but one thing is still missing from the resume - some much-sought-after black type.

Artiste took a step closer to that ultimate goal with victory in the $20,000 Wairarapa Cup (R82, 2050m) on Waitangi Day last week, ridden by an in-form Rosie Myers.

Mime and Artiste, both by Mastercraftsman out of un-raced Montjeu mare Maidjeu, were bred by former Hawke's Bay racing administrator, the late Laurence Redshaw, who passed away in May 2016 aged 72.

He bred and raced horses for more than 30 years and was a committeeman of both the Wairoa Racing and Hawke's Bay Jockey clubs before becoming a senior board member of Hawke's Bay Racing Incorporated from its inception in 1993.

He was also chairman of the judicial panel at Hawke's Bay race meetings for several years.

In the late 1980s, Redshaw raced horses successfully from the stables of Patrick Campbell at Hastings and Bruce Marsh at Woodville, but it was Cambridge trainer Murray Baker, formerly of Woodville, who brought him most success as an owner.

Redshaw owned Mime himself, but Artiste is raced by his estate.

Mime was passed in as a yearling at Karaka in 2014 (Select Sale), but went on to amass $325,625 in stakes from her 26 starts on the race track.

Her younger sister Artiste, passed in at Karaka as well, has won just as many races (five from 26), but has collected only $74,685 in stakes, with the promise of a lot more to come.

Mime was a Group 2 winner at age 3 of the 2016 Sir Tristram Fillies' Classic (2000m) at Te Rapa, going on to win the Group 3 Sun Vase (2100m) at Ellerslie next start before finishing fourth in the NZ Oaks at Trentham (2400m).

As a 4-year-old the following season, she was again a winner at Group 2 level in the Travis Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa following a second in the Group 1 Windsor Park Plate (1400m) at Hastings, a second in the Group 2 Westbury Classic (1400m) at Ellerslie and a third in the Group 1 NZ Breeders' Stakes (1600m) at Te Aroha.

Redshaw dispersed with a lot of his breeding and racing interests before he passed away, but Mime, in particular, was later purchased by the China Horse Club Racing Pty Ltd, whose colours have become very prominent in New Zealand recently.

They have had great success this season with dual Group 1-winning 3-year-old Madison County, who was scratched from the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa last Saturday, with a sale to Hong Kong pending.

Mime is now based in Australia, and she was the fifth foal of Maidjeu (2012), Artiste the sixth (2013).

Maidjeu then missed to Mastercraftsman in 2014 before being bought by Mapperley Stud.

She then produced a dead foal to He's Remarkable (2015) and slipped to the same stallion a year later.

A 2017 filly by Contibutor out of Maidjeu was sold for $130,000 at the Karaka yearling sales last week and has gone to South Island interests.

Meanwhile, Wairarapa Cup winner Artiste will continue to fly the family flag under the guidance of trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman.

The latter was delighted with the Tauherenikau performance and believes it could set Artiste up for a tilt at black-type level in the near future.

"She has really matured this campaign and we are now seeing the benefit of that," Forsman said.

"She's a very valuable mare already, being a full sister to Mime. If we could go to the next level with her, then that would certainly add further to what she's already worth.

"There are some nice races coming up over the next month or so and, given she's going so well, it would be foolish not to test her ability."

Lamborghini still in the fast lane

New Zealand-bred and owned galloper Lamborghini, ridden by Michael Dee, finished second in last Sunday's $250,000 Group 3 Hobart Cup (2400m) in Tasmania, thus continuing his rich vein of form for owner Tony Rider.

Originally trained at Hastings by Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen, the talented stayer has been in the care of Victorian trainer Patrick Payne since mid-2017 and, before Hobart, had won three of his previous four starts, including a dominant win at Caulfield (2000m) the week before.

"We campaigned him in Adelaide, with a view to qualifying for the Melbourne Cup, but he ran below par in the 2017 Port Adelaide Cup," Rider said.

"We did get an offer for the horse from a bloke in Melbourne, and accepted it, but the money didn't come through.

"The horse was heading from Adelaide to Melbourne, because that is where he was meant to be going and, when the money didn't go into the bank, we ended up racing him in Melbourne.

"Guy [Lowry] said, Paddy Payne is a good trainer, let's put him there, and see what happens. The rest is history, and he's in great form."

Lamborghini, a son of Shinko King, has a career record of six wins and 13 placings from 32 starts and has earned well in excess of $300,000 in stakes.

Rider, who operates the boutique thoroughbred nursery Milan Park on the outskirts of Cambridge, said he was likely to have more runners in Australia in the future, simply to take advantage of the substantial prizemoney.

Lowland Stakes for Miss Labasa

Hastings trainer John Bary will press on with plans to run Miss Labasa in the $100,000 Group 2 Lowland Stakes (2100m) on home soil on February 27..

The talented filly (Swiss Ace-Savoia), who is held in high regard, was unplaced in the Karaka 3YO Classic (1600m) last start, but had her excuses.

She was first to hit the ground and led early before easing to trail the next pacemaker, Langkawi. Miss Labasa then became a handful for regular rider Johnathan Parkes.

The stipendiary report that day noted Miss Labasa over-raced in the middle stages of the race behind the leader and was later in restricted room near the 350m mark. She lost her left hind plate during the race as well.

The filly lodged a brief challenge soon after turning for home, but could not sustain the effort.

"All in all, she's still learning about what this racing game is about," Bary said. The trip to Auckland did her the world of good, and I wasn't disappointed with her Ellerslie run one bit. She pulled up extra well."

However, Bary took Miss Labasa to the Foxton trials earlier this week, experimenting with blinkers and ear covers on the filly in an effort to get her more relaxed in competition.

She was ridden off the pace deliberately by Parkes, and came through the whole task with flying colours, finishing third to Blue On Black and Galway Lil in an open heat over 1200 metres.

"That was a good, harmless hit-out that answered a few questions," Bary said. "I'm pretty happy with that, so onward to the Lowland."

Verry Elleegant joins Waller

New Zealander owner John Carter has confirmed that top 3-year-old filly Verry Elleegant will continue her career with Chris Waller.

The winner of the Group 3 Ethereal Stakes (2000m) last spring, Verry Elleegant had been in training with Darren Weir, who was disqualified last week for four years.

"Obviously, it all happened quite quickly," said Carter, who races horses under the banner of Jomara Bloodstock in conjunction with his brother Mark and sister Rachel.

"Verry Elleegant had a jump-out at Terang on Monday last week, but has now joined Chris Waller's Flemington stable."

Meanwhile, Carter said that multiple Group 1 winner Humidor, who is raced by Jomara Bloodstock as well, will join the stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace next season.

"He suffered a tendon injury in the Cox Plate last October and is in rehab and recovery. It has healed well and he'll be back on track for the spring," said Carter.

Before being transferred to Australia a few seasons ago, Humidor was trained in New Zealand at Otaki by Johno Benner, for whom he won four races from nine starts.

His best success on New Zealand soil was the 2016 Group 3 Manawatu Classic (2000m) at Awapuni. At his last appearance here, the following spring, he finished second to Willie Cazals in the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) at Hastings.

Carter said Maher and Eustace will be opening a Ballarat stable soon, and absorbing a number of the horses and staff from the Weir regime.

Harty tastes success in deep south

Well-known Central Hawke's Bay thoroughbred breeder Sue Harty tasted success at the Southland meeting at Invercargill last Thursday.

Former Awapuni-trained gelding Son Of Surf bolted in over 1400 metres (R65) for new trainer Sally McKay (Ascot Park), leading all the way under apprentice jockey Tanya Jonker, at nice odds.

Co-bred by Harty, Son Of Surf began his racing career from the stable of Mike Breslin, who won one race from 16 starts with the son of Any Suggestion.

His one and only win before last Thursday was at Waverley in October 2017 in the hands of Breslin's apprentice Danielle Hirini.

Harty still has an ownership interest in Son Of Surf along with Hastings-based co-breeder Neville Robertson.

Two Southland syndicates are among the other owners.

Son Of Surf is out of Towkay mare Surf Patrol, who won seven from the Breslin stable, and who was very adept in wet ground.

Surf Patrol's only other foal is un-raced Niagara three-year-old filly Flying Surf, who was in work with Breslin last year.

Meanwhile, another Harty-bred galloper Golden Bay (Perfectly Ready-Golden Butterfly), has been retired after spending his last few years trained in the South Island.

Raced by a syndicate comprising North and South Island owners, Golden Bay finished with five wins from 79 starts, chalking up an array of minor placings, including 11 seconds and 16 thirds for a total of nearly $87,000 in stakes.

He began his racing career with Awapuni trainer Lisa Latta and ended up in the stable of Cheri Trembath at Ashburton. He made his final race-day appearance at Kumara last month.

Still riding the crest of a wave

Waipukurau couple Trevor and Debbie Walters were back in Group 1 glory last Saturday when Melody Belle snatched the $200,000 BCD Group Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa last Saturday.

They own 10 per cent of the 4-year-old as part of the Fortuna Melody Belle Syndicate and are the only Hawke's Bay owners in the daughter of Commands.

The mare has now won nine races from 18 starts, with stake earnings closing in on $1.4 million.

Four of those wins have been at Group 1 level, in the Manawatu Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m), the Tarzino Trophy (1400m), the Windsor Park Plate (1600m) and now the BCD Group Sprint (1400m) last week.