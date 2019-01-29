Hawke's Bay polo player Laura Harris-Malone regularly dreams about the day she will play in the same team as her hubby Joey Malone and two children Caitlyn and Johnny.

"It will be pretty cool and it will happen in the not so distant future," Harris-Malone said referring to the fact 11-year-old Caitlyn is already playing and it won't be too long before 8-year-old Johnny has his first chukka.

When that family feat eventuates it will be a first for the Hawke's Bay Polo Club. However for Sherenden's Harris-Malone that dream has been replaced by focus on her first taste of international play this week.

After being the non-playing reserve for the New Zealand women's team which beat Australia in Sydney last year Harris-Malone, 32, has been promoted to the No 2 position for the side for this weekend's trans-Tasman clash which will be played over four chukkas as the feature event at the annual Keyte Watson tournament in Cambridge. She will be the sole Hawke's Bay player in the team and will be joined by No 1 Susie Hamilton of Gisborne, No 3 Harriet McKelvie of Rangitikei and No 4 Missy Browne of Cambridge.

The three handicapper in women's grade play and 0 handicapper in mixed team play, Harris-Malone, is expecting a tough encounter.

"From what I hear Aussie are bringing a strong team. While they will ride borrowed horses we will have the advantage of riding our own ponies. We know how they run, what their limits and strengths are and can play to that," Harris-Malone explained.

A daughter of former Wanstead and Hawke's Bay player John Harris, Harris-Malone, considers herself to be a grafter when out on the field.

"I like to dig for the ball and fight hard for it. I like a good ride off and I prefer to be in the middle setting up play for my support players," Harris-Malone said.

She wasn't afraid to reveal her work-ons which "unofficial coach" Hawke's Bay polo stalwart and former Magpies rugby player and selector Richard Hunt has listed for her.

"I've been told I shouldn't panic so much. I have to improve my finishing off and not just run with the ball. I have to deal with the pressure and become more composed. I'm sure there will be a bit of banter from Richard when he comes to support us this weekend."

"This selection is the highlight of six seasons in the sport for me. I hope I can bring something new to the New Zealand team," Harris-Malone said.

Before she got the call for this weekend Harris-Malone said her polo highlight was playing alongside Caitlyn in her first chukka.

"I was in the same team and passed her the ball. When she cantered towards it and hit it that was a proud moment. Dad was on the sideline so we had three generations of the family there ... it was pretty special. I was 10 when Dad started playing so I groomed for him. Now Caitlyn grooms for me and Dad shoes our horses."

A casual shepherd on the family farm when there is no calving, Harris-Malone, is equally as proud of the fact 99 per cent of the horses she had her hubby ride are bred and trained by themselves.

"The ones I will ride this weekend were bred from Dad's favourite playing pony."

"Obviously my goal this weekend is to cement my place in the team for future internationals. But to us it's always about the horses. The pride you have when ponies you trained are running around in this grade means a lot," Harris-Malone said.

A former hockey player during her days at Iona College, Harris-Malone, is thrilled with the opportunities available to female polo players. On March 2 and 3 she will play for a composite team at a Mystery Creek-hosted women's tournament.

"The Birchleigh club here in the Bay also has a Women's Day. It's good see clubs trying to get more people into polo."

During the winter Harris-Malone and Caitlyn are regularly found on hunts. Needless to say those rides will prove beneficial when the next polo season arrives.

Her selection was part of a huge double whammy celebration for the 125-year-old Hawke's Bay Polo Club at the weekend. When the Hawke's Bay A team of Ben Barnes, Jared Thompson, Ollie Jones and Aaron Vowles beat Morningstar 7-5 in the open grade final of the Dewar Cup tournament at Elwood Park, Hastings on Sunday it was the first time the host club had won the cup since 1994.

The Morningstar team included one of the country's top players, Angus McKelvie, who is one of the most successful players in the 82-year history of the Hawke's Bay Open tournament. Had Morningstar won he would have been on the winning team for the fifth consecutive year.

Hawke's Bay B won the handicap section and Hawke's Bay C, with Joey Malone on the roster, won the intermediate section to complete a memorable weekend for the host club. Hawke's Bay E were beaten by a toss of the coin to Waimai for the Nelson Cup after both teams ran out of horses and couldn't play an extra chukka to determine the overall winner.

The previous weekend another Hawke's Bay A selection of Lucy Coddington, Jonny Coddington, Ann-Marie Cavanagh and Matt Pitts won the premier title at the annual Poverty Bay Open tournament.