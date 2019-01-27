Hawke's Bay sevens champions Hastings Rugby and Sports will need to improve their defence and kick off receptions if they are to retain their title in Waipukurau on February 16.

That was the call from coach Jeff Karika after Hastings Rugby and Sports recorded one draw and three losses at the six-team New Zealand Marist tournament in Hamilton on Saturday. Karika's troops were beaten 22-10 by Tonga Development in the Bowl final after earlier losing 31-5 to Ardmore Marist and 34-14 to St Michael's of Rotorua and drawing 19-all with Tonga Development.

"It was a tough day at the office for our boys. The draw was our best game and hopefully we will have some of our Magpies available for Waipukurau," Karika said.

Experienced sweeper Jayden Rihia and promising outside back-centre Gideon Kautai were the pick of the Hastings players. Kautai is in his first season with the club after two years in the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV.

"Gideon has got lots of potential. He is a great talent," Karika said.

Hastings Rugby and Sports were the only Hawke's Bay team at the Hamilton tournament. Defending champions Napier Old Boys Marist didn't attend because of the accommodation shortage created by fans attending the Hamilton leg of the IRB World Series circuit but will play at the national club sevens tournament in Auckland on February 9.