Those in the know when it comes to speedway will tell you Hawke's Bay stockcar driver Justin White is a bloke on the rise.

But the second-season driver who has the potential to be among the host track's best in the 103-car Shane Warner Engineering North Island Championship, which begins at Meeanee tonight and ends tomorrow night, is reluctant to accept the tag.

"I'm happy with how I've been going but I'm still new and I've got a lot to learn. Yes my car has been quite consistent and that's partly luck," White explained as he completed final checks on his ST Automotive-built V6 Holden-powered car yesterday.

Earlier this season White, 25, secured the chequered flag to give Napier bragging rights in the annual teams race against Hastings. Last season he finished third in the East Coast champs at Meeanee and qualified for the North Island champs in Huntly.

Impressive stuff considering his lack of experience in the class and he fact he isn't a product of the ministock class like so many of his rivals. However quiz White about his association with speedway and it's easy to gauge why he is hogging a fair chunk of the limelight.

Before having five meetings in the 2016-17 season White crewed for successful Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes superstock driver Quinn Ryan. White works as an apprentice automotive refinisher for another title-winning Hawkeye Quintin Butcher at HRPP in Hastings.

"We do try and keep work and speedway separate. I'm also lucky I've got the likes of Brandon [Hawke's Bay champion Symes] and his partner Zoe Towler as well as Billy Towler helping me out. I take everything on board from everyone," White said.

A rugby prop for the Clive reserve grade team, White is adopting a sensible approach to this weekend's championship, the first of several national events to be staged at Meeanee this summer.

"I'm hoping to qualify and that's a championship within itself. There is so much talent across all the groups you have to have a lot of luck. If I can qualify anything after that will be a bonus," White said.

Like most competitors and fans spoken to by Hawke's Bay Today in the countdown to the championship White said it was too tough to single out one potential winner of the $1000 first prize.

"Anyone can take it out. It is such a quality field."

However White agreed if enough of the 29 Hawke's Bay starters starters qualified there is no reason why a Hawke's Bay driver couldn't make the podium.

"We proved during the recent Hawke's Bay championship how well we can all work together."

While rightfully claiming consistency as one of his biggest strengths, White pointed out improving the ability to adapt the set-up of his car to different track conditions is his biggest work-on.

Although White, who is grateful for the support he received from sponsors, acknowledged he had the potential to race for the Meeanee Maulers team in the future, he believed it was a long way off.

"I haven't had a big hit yet," he emphasised.

It's fair to suggest he could be on the receiving end of several hits this weekend. If White can handle these and continue to build on his potential fans shouldn't be surprised if he is racing in Maulers colours within the next two seasons.

In the meantime he will continue to relish the family aspect of the sport and in particular the joy it brings younger brother Ollie. Other Bay drivers tipped to perform well this weekend include former national champion Jason Penn, his nephew Regan Penn, Cameron Swift, Symes, Brett Loveridge and quiet achiever Grant Hollyman.

Defending champion Gary Lonergan of Auckland, Wellington's 2NZ Keegan Levien and Stratford's 3NZ Haydin Barker are among visitors who are all capable of making the podium.

The 103 starters have been divided into four groups. Each group will have three 12-lap heats tonight and the top six cars from each group will qualify for tomorrow night's championship final.

In the event of a tied points situation run offs will be held to determine the top 24 qualifiers. The next best 52 drivers will be split into two 12-lap repechage races to be held tomorrow night and the top three from each race will also qualify for the championship final.

Ministocks and saloons will be the only support classes tonight. Superstocks, vintage stockcars and solobikes will provide the support class action tomorrow night.