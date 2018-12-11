Rugby or basketball ... it was always going to be a tough decision for talented Hastings Boys' High School athlete Latrell Ah Kiong.

When Ah Kiong and fellow HBHS 1st XV player Liam Udy-Johns were named in the New Zealand Open Boys team for this weekend's World School Sevens at the Pakuranga Rugby Club in Auckland the decision was made for him.

"Definitely rugby now. I think this can lead to big things for me," Ah Kiong said after the pair arrived in Auckland on Monday.

The 17-year-old Year 12 student made rugby his No 1 sport while he played halfback or first five-eighth in the 1st XV this year and these are the same positions he plays in sevens. As a point guard he was an influential figure for the school's A basketball team which finished 14th at the October nationals where he averaged 30 points a game despite the side's 14th placing.

It's no secret Ah Kiong boasts the potential to play for the Tall Blacks or the All Black Sevens in the future. It was always going to be a case of deciding which path to pursue and putting in the hard work required to tick off the goal. With the decision made it will be interesting to gauge how long it takes before he pulls on a black jersey for World Series circuit or Commonwealth Games play.

Branded a thoroughbred early in his sporting career, Ah Kiong, a son of former Hawke's Bay Sevens rep Herman Ah Kiong, and former Hawke's Bay basketball and netball rep Cheleme Smiler and a grandson of former Magpies rugby player Wini Smiler, pointed out that while he liked 15s he believed his long-term future was in sevens.



"This is unreal I'm still getting the feeling of what it is like being in this environment," he said.

With another year of 1st XV rugby next year there will be another opportunity for Ah Kiong to play at this tournament again. Providing he makes the most of his opportunities on Friday and Saturday it will be hard for the national selectors to ignore him.

A prop in sevens and loosie in 15s, Udy-Johns, 18, captained the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV to second place at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Invitational Tournament in Japan back in June. He ranked his selection for this weekend's tournament as a greater highlight than that event.

"It is a step better because you are representing New Zealand," Udy-Johns said.

A Hurricanes under-18 rep this year, Udy-Johns, pointed out his selection has been part of a busy end to 2018. He also secured two-year academy contract with the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union.

"It's good to be able to stay in the Bay. Early next year I will decide which club I will play for next season ... it could be any one of four, Havelock North, Hastings Rugby and Sports, Clive or Tamatea," Udy-Johns said.

Because of his international commitments this weekend Udy-Johns will be unavailable for top qualifiers Fast Pitch's attempt to win the Hawke's Bay premier men's softball competition's pre-Christmas competition title at Akina Park, Hastings on Saturday. Fast Pitch will take on defending champions and second seeds Flaxmere and the winners of this match will qualify for the final where they will take on the winner of the match between the loser of that clash and the winner of the sudden death semifinal between third qualifiers Maraenui Pumas and fourth qualifiers Saints.

"I'm confident the boys can do the business without me," Udy-Johns said.

Ah Kiong and Udy-Johns, who were selected in the team after helping HBHS win the plate section at the December 1 secondary school nationals in Auckland, agreed their New Zealand had the ammunition required to at least reach the final on Saturday.

Expect Niko Jones of St Peters College in Auckland to be an influential figure in their side. A son of All Black legend Sir Michael Jones, Jones, secured an All Black Sevens contract last month and will debut on the World Series circuit next year.

Jones was the lad who captained his school's 1st XV to a 31-28 victory against Napier Boys' High School in the final of the National Top Four tournament in Palmerston North back in September.

The 12 boys teams have been divided into three pools of four. New Zealand will take on Samoa Barbarians, Cook Islands and Fiji Academy in pool play on Friday.

Seven girls teams will also be in action at the tournament.

The full New Zealand Open Boys team is:

Niko Jones (St Peters College), Daniel Sinkinson (Hamilton Boys), Liam Udy-Johns (Hastings Boys), Kitiona Vai (De LaSalle), Cortez-Lee Ratima (Hamilton Boys), Sage Shaw-Tait (Scots), Manu Paea (Rotorua Boys), Brian Lealalifano (Sacred Heart), Roderick Solo (Scots), Blake Makiri (Sacred Heart), Latrell Ah Kiong (Hastings Boys), Josiah Maraku (Feilding Boys), Ethan Webster-Nonu (Scots), Junior Time-Taotua (North's).