Hastings-trained Satu Lagi, an impressive winner at Awapuni on Thursday of last week, will have one more start this campaign before being turned out for a spell and brought back in the autumn of next year.

The Per Incanto gelding, owned and trained by Patrick Campbell, brought up his second victory from four starts when successful in a $22,500 Rating 65 race over 1200m at Awapuni.

It followed an easy maiden win over 1300m at Woodville last month and an unlucky fifth in a 1200m 3-year-old race at Trentham.

A positive ride by in-form jockey Johnathan Parkes paved the way for Satu Lagi's latest success.

He hunted the horse out of the barrier to take up a handy position before going up to challenge for the lead at the top of the home straight.

Satu Lagi then shot to a clear lead and maintained a strong run to the line to hold out Miss Contessa by a long neck, with Vincent a nose away in third place.

Campbell said this week Satu Lagi will now contest a $30,000 3-year-old race over 1400m at Trentham on December 8 before being spelled.

He is confident the horse will be even better with another six months on him and is already considering a campaign for him in Queensland next winter.

Campbell bred Satu Lagi out of the Danasinga mare La Singa. He is a half-brother to In Another Life, who was the winner of two races from the Campbell stable.

La Singa has since produced a yearling colt by Power and has a colt foal at foot by Telperion. She has now been served by Telperion again.

Chic's consistency rewarded

Not many horses compete on all three days of the New Zealand Cup meeting and return a dividend each time but Hawke's Bay-owned Chic did exactly that last week.

The Savabeel 6-year-old mare finished a close second over 1600m on the first day, dropped back to 1400m and finished second again on the middle day, and then successfully stepped up to 1800m on the last day.

That she was able to perform so well backing up with just a couple of days between each start, and at varying distances, speaks volumes of the ability of her Wanganui trainer Kevin Myers.

Chic brought up her fifth win when taking out a $40,000 Rating 82 race over 1800m last Saturday and took her stake earnings past the $82,000 mark.

Jockey Rosie Myers settled the mare into a perfect trailing position, fifth and one off the fence, before angling her out four-wide on the home turn to challenge for the lead.

She then kept up a strong run to the finish to win by half a length from Lochan Ora and Wide Awake, who dead-heated for second.

Chic was bred by Cambridge's Tony Rider and is raced by a group of Hawke's Bay people.

The H.O.T Syndicate has a 30 per cent shareholding and is managed by Megan Harvey.

The other syndicate members are her husband Jim, Mick and Dawn Small, Pat Walshe, Robert Kale, Patrick O'Rourke, and Sam and Judy Nelson.

Taupo's Pat Lowry also has a 20 per cent racing share with Charlie Bridgman and Joanna Lowry having a 10 per cent share each.

Chic started out in the Hastings stable of Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen but proved hard to control so it was decided to transfer her to the Myers stable.

She has had four starts in her present campaign for three seconds and a win and is certainly starting to pay her way.

HB-bred winner of NZ Cup

Hawke's Bay couple John and Lucy Scoular made a timely trip to Christchurch last week to visit their daughter as it enabled them to be on course at Riccarton on Saturday to see a horse they bred win the Group 3 $250,000 New Zealand Cup.

Bizzwinkle, a 5-year-old by Rip Van Winkle out of Bizz, led all the way to score a gallant long head victory in the 3200m feature at odds of 25 to one.

The Scoular's bred Bizzwinkle in partnership with their Christchurch-based daughter Sally Tothill and their son Andy and they sold the horse as a yearling for $36,000.

He is now raced by a large syndicate of owners from the Matamata stable of Glenn Old and has won five races and more than $234,000 in stake money.

"It was fabulous to be there on the day to see him win the cup and it was great to catch up with some of the syndicate members as most of them flew down for the race," Lucy Scoular said this week.

The Scoulars are still breeding from the Volksraad mare Bizz, who has also left the winners Murdoch and Runny Honey.

They sold a Charm Spirit filly out of her at this year's Karaka yearling sales for $40,000 and she has since produced a yearling colt by Charm Spirit and a filly foal by Rageese.

"The mare has now gone to be served by Time Test," she added.

Hawke's Bay trifecta in Guineas

Hawke's Bay had a connection with the first three horses home in last Saturday's Group 1 $300,000 New Zealand 1000 Guineas at Riccarton.

The winner Media Sensation spent several months at Lime Country Thoroughbreds, formerly part of the famous Okawa Stud, where she was prepared for the 2017 Karaka yearling sales.

The second horse Valalie is owned by Keyano Limited, a company set up by Havelock North's Murray Andersen and involving both he and his wife Jo along with their daughter Tracy and her husband Gavin Chaplow.

And the third horse Xpression is trained on the Hastings track by Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen and owned by Haunui Farm's Mark Chitty in partnership with four Hawke's Bay men, Iain Renton, Mark Apatu, Paul Bayes and Fred Coates.

Media Sensation is by boom Australian-based sire I Am Invincible out of the High Chaparral mare Different To and was bred by Queensland's Linda Huddy.

She was one of nine yearlings offered under the Lime Country Thoroughbreds banner at the premier session in 2017 and was purchased by Sarah Green and Ger Beemsterboer of Barneswood Farm for $425,000.

Her dam Different To is a half-sister to Dorabella whose two Group 1 wins included the 2006 New Zealand 1000 Guineas.

Valalie is also by a top Australian sire in Snitzel and out of the Volksraad mare Vaayala. She was bred by Waimarama New Zealand Limited, a company that the Andersens were major shareholders in.

They purchased the filly off the other shareholders when the company was disbanded.

Vaayala was the winner of one race from nine starts but, more importantly, she is a half-sister to the champion galloper Dundeel, who included six Group 1 races among his 10 wins and is now a successful sire in Australia.

A full-brother to Valalie was sold at a Sydney sale this year for A$900,000 and the mare Vaayala has since left a Redoute's Choice yearling filly and is now in-foal to Fastnet Rock.

Xpression is by Showcasing out of the Don Eduardo mare Xpress and was bred by Mark Chitty and Iain Renton.

She returned to Hastings last Monday and was immediately turned out for a two week spell.

Co-trainer Guy Lowry said the filly will then be aimed at the Group 1 $225,000 Levin Classic (1600m) at Trentham on January 12.

"She'll have one race before the Levin Classic and that will be in a 1400-metre 3-year-old race at Awapuni on December 22," Lowry said.

Shark to attack Doncaster

After impressing with victory in the Group 1 Coupland's Bakeries Mile (1600m) at Riccarton earlier this month, Te Akau Shark has plenty of racing options ahead of him this season according to his trainer Jamie Richards.

The 4-year-old son of Rip Van Winkle has now headed to the spelling paddock after his undefeated spring campaign and will be prepared for an autumn assault in Sydney where his main aim will be the Group 1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) at Randwick.

"He got back home from the South Island last Sunday afternoon and has gone out to Te Akau Stud for a well-deserved break," Richards said.

"I would say the horse will go to Australia and we were thinking we would like to aim him at the Doncaster."

Richards said he has been involved with some quality horses at Te Akau and is excited for the future with his charge.

"We have been very fortunate since I have been training to have had the likes of Gingernuts, Melody Belle and Xtravagant. We have a bit of a yardstick of what you think is good work and good racing and he really stepped up to the mark."

"It is great to have a choice of where to go with him in the autumn and we think he is a horse good enough to go over to Australia and be competitive."

Marsh's 400th Singapore win

Ex-pat New Zealand trainer Bruce Marsh achieved a huge personal milestone last Sunday when he produced outsider Silver Joy to win a $S85,000 restricted maiden race over 1600m at the Kranji racetrack.

It was Marsh's 400th Singapore win since he took out a trainer's licence there 13 years ago.

Silver Joy returned a dividend of $31.20 for a win and $7.00 for a place on the New Zealand TAB and scored by 1-1/2 lengths.

Marsh, a former leading jockey who rode Silver Knight to win the 1971 Melbourne Cup, has had a training career spanning more than 40 years.

He achieved numerous group race wins in both New Zealand and Australia, and was among the top 10 trainers in New Zealand on several occasions before relocating to Singapore in March 2005.

Two months later he notched up his first win there when he produced the $140 to one shot Hello And Goodbye to win the Emirates Singapore Derby.

He won a second Singapore Derby five years later with Race Ahead, who he also prepared to win the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Gingerbread Man also provided Marsh with another career highlight when he made a clean sweep of the three legs of the Singapore Three-year-old Challenge in 2011 and went on to win the Group 2 Stewards Cup as a 4-year-old.