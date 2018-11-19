Taradale Cricket Club is hoping to see more players following in the footsteps of the cricketing world's latest spin sensation, after club pro Ajaz Patel bowled New Zealand to an unlikely test match victory.

Patel, who represents Central Districts in domestic cricket and is still a registered player at Taradale CC, was called into the New Zealand squad to replace first-choice Mitchell Santner who is recovering from knee surgery.

Taradale CC team-mates said they were thrilled to see the 30-year-old left arm finger spinner take an outstanding 5 for 59 on his test debut in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, as New Zealand bowled Pakistan out for a second innings total of 171 - five runs short of their target.

"It was awesome to see," Taradale captain Luke Kenworthy said.

Advertisement

"When he got the eighth one (batter), I was definitely hoping he would pick up the last one for a "five-for", and when he did it was great to see."

Patel had been associated with the Taradale club since he moved down from Auckland to represent Central Districts about five seasons ago.

"He's still a member at Taradale, obviously he hasn't played much with his higher honours but he plays when he can and I think that will be a little less often now, I think.

"He's brilliant as a pro. When he does come out for club cricket he definitely doesn't treat it as a step down. It's not a bit of fun for him, he's really into it and he really helps the boys out a lot."

Kenworthy added Patel had already given up his time to coach a couple of the club's younger talents.

"It's great for those guys to see someone doing so well, and hopefully follow in his footsteps."

Patel also is in the NZ A squad, which will tour the UAE ahead of the Black Caps, to play three T20s, three 50-over games and two first-class matches against Pakistan A.

He was named domestic men's player of the year last summer after helping the Heinrich Malan-coached Stags clinch the four-day Plunket Shield.

The You Travel Taradale CC premier club player has been the top first-class wicket taker over the past three seasons, claiming 48 scalps at 21.52 in his most recent campaign.