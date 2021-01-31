Variety of jobs available now

Image / Supplied.

Bay growers offering a range of roles at sign up session in February.

With the picking season about to get underway, the sector urgently needs more local heroes for picking, packing and processing the region's world renowned produce.

The region is holding an employment expo and information session on Wednesday 10 February. Work and career opportunities on offer in the sector will be showcased at two free sessions.

At a similar event in November, more than 500 people came through the doors – which is why there will be two sessions in February.

A large variety of jobs are on offer at the Pick the Bay employment expo from 30 employers across Central Hawke's Bay, Napier and Hastings.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says we had an amazing response from the community at our first Pick the Bay event.

"We were absolutely blown away with the tremendous number of people who supported the first employment expo. It really went to show the high level of support that is out there for our growers, who are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19.

"More than 8,000 local people are permanently employed in Hawke's Bay in and around the horticulture and viticulture sectors, from pack-houses to the port. However these jobs are at risk if the fruit is not picked from February onwards.

"Our horticulture and viticulture industries are extremely valuable to our region, contributing around $1 billion to our economy so helping with the seasonal labour shortage is a top priority of all us."

Pick the Bay will showcase a variety of full-time career options on offer in the sector. EIT and other education providers will also be there to provide training advice and there will also be information about pastoral care with He Poutama Rangatahi providers.

Mayor Hazlehurst says our growers need a reliable team and are keen to offer conditions that will work for everyone.

Drop into Pick the Bay to find out more about the perfect job for you.

Wednesday 10 February | 12-2pm and 4-6pm | Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre