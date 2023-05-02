Photo / Supplied.

Nominate an individual or family now at tremains.co.nz/tct.

There are no words to describe the devastation that hit Hawke’s Bay and surrounding areas a couple of months ago. The impact that Cyclone Gabrielle has had on our communities is hard to comprehend and no doubt the effect of this extreme weather event will be felt for years to come.

Tremains has been ingrained in the Hawke’s Bay community for over 50 years and want to give back to those who need it most.

Nominations are now open for the Tremains Community Trust, specifically for individuals and families impacted Cyclone Gabrielle. 100% of funds go directly to nominees, and nominations are open from Monday 1st May to Wednesday 31st May 2023.

The Tremains Community Trust is a registered charity set up in 2016 for the purposes of financially aiding individuals and families that are in need of assistance. Whether it is respite from caring for a family member, or a donation for essentials, it is designed to ease the burden for those who don’t normally put their hand up in our community and to make a difference in their lives.

The funds for the Cyclone Gabrielle relief will be distributed amongst successful applicants. If you know a friend, family member, neighbour or individual in your community, that genuinely needs a helping hand following the events of Cyclone Gabrielle, we encourage you to nominate them to receive the Tremains Community Trust.

Please note: Given the volume of nominations received, Tremains may not be able to fulfil every request. The Tremains Community Trust Committee review every nomination and will make a decision on successful applicants.