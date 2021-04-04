Photo / Getty Images

"It is an honour to be entrusted by a family to look after their loved ones when they leave this world. Funerals can be difficult, here at Tim Hutchins Funerals we aim to make the process easy. Tim Hutchins Funerals understand the importance of " celebrating life. We pride ourselves on providing a professional, non-judgmental, confidential services to all walks of life. We have funeral options to suit all budgets and work with people from all walks of life, whether you're looking for a simple cremation to a large funeral.

We have a large range of affordable funeral options and also pre-arrangement and prepaid funerals from as little as $5 per week. We understand that a funeral service or celebration of life is important.

Our dedicate chapel can seat up to 120+ people. We offer state of the art screens and sound systems and quality live streaming. Make yourself at home in our chapel and welcome your family and friends. We also have many other offsite options that can seat anywhere from 20 to 2000 people. After the service, we can also host your family and friends in our refreshment hall, with the ease of onsite catering and service. Concentrate on your guests and leave the organising and clean up to us.

Losing a loved one can be a difficult time and process to deal with, on top of that the pressure of having to organise the funeral and other matters. At Tim Hutchins Funerals we are very compassionate and will do the best we can to make sure this process for you is supported.

About Funeral Director Tim Hutchins

Hawke's Bay born and bred, is overwhelmed with the inquiries he has been receiving about funeral planning and pre-pay funerals, since recently establishing Tim Hutchins Funerals.

These days more people are wanting to arrange their funeral and pay for it before they pass. It means they and their families can have peace of mind knowing that much of the stress and anxiety surrounding the event is minimised.

Tim is empathetic, caring and extremely professional. He is respected and seen at times of stress as "the voice of reason". He is also very humble and has the ability to quickly establish rapport with people, especially when a loved one has passed.

Tim is a solo dad and has three amazing children: Elyjah, Leilah & Shyloh. After a decade working in Samoa Tim returned back to the Bay and was employed by the Hawkes Bay District Health Board, working in the community achieving health results.

"From there I was offered an opportunity to be involved in an up and coming funeral home, and the rest is history. I have been in the funeral industry for five years, and constantly remember how privileged I am to support people and their families through some tougher times."

"Every funeral is different and we take pride in meeting the wishes of families with the highest level of professionalism, empathy and care."

Services

• A wide range of caskets and urns, all New Zealand made

• Funerals

• Burials

• Cremations

• Chapel

• State of the art live streaming

• Recording

• Big screens sound systems

• On-site catering

• Refreshment hall

• Service sheets

• Funeral badges

• Celebrant

• Headstones

