The HB A&P Show introduces cashless entry and complementary tickets for deserving families

Plans are well underway for one of the region’s favourite events as the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show returns for its 160th year across the 18th, 19th and 20th of October.

Tickets are on sale now to the iconic event from the Eventfinda website. Those who wish to purchase tickets on the day will need to do so via Eftpos with the removal of cash sales from the ticket office this year. Once inside, attendees will be able to use both cash and Eftpos to make purchases.

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Society acknowledge that it has been a tough year for many in the region, particularly for those within the primary sector. In response, they have devised a scheme where members of the public can bring some joy to families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle by sponsoring them for a day out at the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show. For a donation of $55, a family of four will receive entry to the A&P Show plus a hot dog and chips each. Sponsorship packages can be purchased at hbap.co.nz and thanks to Mahons Carnival there will also be complementary ride tickets for some of the severely impacted families.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society, General Manager Elisha Milmine, says ‘this year’s Hawke’s Bay A&P Show, has a strong focus on community engagement and an emphasis on giving back. Alongside this core objective we will see the return of popular agricultural activities, spectator competitions and our highly attended education programme. It really is set to be a three-day extravaganza with something for everyone to enjoy.’

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Show aims to bring town and country together, packed with all the attractions and entertainment for which it has been famous for over the years. There will be a wide variety of competitions on offer this year including Design, Make and Model, Pet Competitions, Dog Trials, Fencing, Shearing, World Cup Equestrian Class, and many more.

The Community Stage is set to be a popular addition to the 2023 HB A&P Show. Expressions of interest are now being taken on the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society website for community groups who would like to perform on the new stage. 15-minute slots are available and acts are open to dance, kapa haka, choir, music groups or anyone with a talent that they would like to share.

Another new addition to the 2023 line up is a Horticultural section which will showcase a selection of what the diverse sector has on offer within Hawke’s Bay. This section aims to also provide a great place to reconnect and chat with industry professionals after what has been a challenging year.

A family favourite, the Farmyard area allows event attendees to get up close and personal with a variety of animals and with hundreds of interesting and quality trade exhibits for shopping, an assortment of Carnival Amusement rides plus a Vintage Machinery farming equipment showcase from years gone by, there really is something for everyone at the Show.

Further to the spectator competitions and family fun, there are also a selection of corporate networking functions available including the BWR Agri Business Womens’ lunch, ANZ Bank Agri Business Breakfast and the Equestrian lunch. Further information and tickets for these functions are available at eventfinda.

Don’t miss the 160th year celebrations of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show - 18- 20th October.

