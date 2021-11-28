Teens are seeking direct help

Photo / Supplied.

Families are struggling and more ‘working poor’ need wraparound social services. No-one should feel hopeless

Every year around 2,500 Hawke's Bay families and individuals make changes, seek support and aim to improve their wellbeing and relationships at Napier Family Centre. There's an ever-widening gap between contribution funding from Government and the increasing community need which have worsened since recent COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We will continue to pivot and adapt so that we remain responsive to whānau needs across Hawke's Bay," says Kerry Henderson, CEO at Napier Family Centre, who is filling the gap for people that often can't access other services. "We are seeing a lot of tougher issues across the programmes, particularly with teens," says Heather Osborne, the Family Education Co-ordinator. "I'm proud of what my team do. They do some hard work, and we get some terrible stories, but we know where to tap in and my team are well-skilled, there's a lot of knowledge within our services," says Debbie Mackintosh, Financial Capability Services Manager. Donations and support are often the difference that allows Napier Family Centre to say, 'yes we can help you'.

A call for help on GivingTuesday, 30 November 2021

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. GivingTuesday's website describes radical generosity as, "the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering," and continues with, "GivingTuesday reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity." This global network collaborates year-round to inspire generosity, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life. To learn more about the history visit givingtuesday.org

On 30 November, do what you can to help so that Napier Family Centre can continue to support Hawke's Bay families with wraparound services that include counselling, social work support, important family education courses, financial capability mentoring, food parcels and early childhood education and care.

Did you know that your donation can contribute to an adolescent getting the high-quality counselling they are looking for? Or that over the course of a year, your regular giving donations could be the reason 10 families directly benefit from a valuable parenting course? Feedback from a parent was that the course gave them healthier ways to parent and made the bond with their child stronger. Another parent said that they want everyone to do the incredible course they attended and felt there was something for every parent.

A regular gifting programme means that Napier Family Centre can be part of YOUR family! All donations through The Family Tree gifting programme are tax deductible and you will automatically receive an e-receipt at the end of the tax year to upload to your my-IR. There are many ways to help this GivingTuesday and not all of them are financial. Do whatever you can even if it is as simple as making someone smile or giving a hug.

Give a family a future, give a teen a chance to heal, or give the gift of time.

- Be yourself: "Whether it's making someone smile, helping your neighbour or a stranger, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give"

- Have a few hours spare?: Volunteer for bread runs, food parcel collection, or in the Napier Family Centre Charity Shop in Taradale

- Donate quality goods: Charity Shop is on 301 Gloucester Street, Taradale. Donations are accepted at the back door on Symons Lane

- Leave a legacy: Talk to your lawyer about leaving a gift in your Will to Napier Family Centre

- Give $100 towards counselling: Donate $100 to get adolescents seeking direct help through Napier Family Centre onto a journey of healing through counselling or social work support

- Sponsor a family: Donate $1,350 to help a family this year to get back on the right track

- Lasting impact through business sponsorship: Businesses with a heart for the community, and who value lasting impact, can sponsor family education programmes, sponsorship starts from $5,000 a year

- Payroll giving: Regular giving is what will make the biggest difference to Napier Family Centre clients over the months ahead

- Join The Family Tree: Become part of something that truly reaches the grassroots of our community. This is a gifting programme with tax deductible benefits

- Prize sponsorship / in-kind support: Can you sponsor prizes or services?

- Gift vouchers: If you'd like to celebrate someone special who doesn't need anything, donate a counselling session in their honour and let them know what a difference their celebration has made to someone in Hawke's Bay

For more information, to help, or to get help, contact Napier Family Centre on 06 843 7280 or learn more at napierfamilycentre.org.nz