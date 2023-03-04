Poolwerx in Hawke’s Bay

Photo / Supplied.

Providing expert advice on pool & spa maintenance!

“Poolwerx is about having safe, healthy fun in the pool and creating backyard memories. But supporting this is a commitment to keeping your pool and spa not only sparkling but also safe – because a clear pool isn’t always a healthy pool.”

Nicole Geurts and Gareth Johnson are proud to introduce Poolwerx to Hawke’s Bay, providing expert pool and spa maintenance with local advice. Seeing a gap in the market and recognising that Hawke’s Bay has one of the highest rates of pool ownership in New Zealand, they took on the franchise and are already building a loyal client base in the Bay. That’s excellent news as they only started business in mid-January.

With years of experience in roles in construction and project management, Gareth has the perfect background for the job, and plenty of infectious enthusiasm to go with it. Nicole is more behind the scenes, but no less enthusiastic, and assists with the accounts and customer service.

A few years ago, the couple re-evaluated their lifestyle and decided to look around for a business opportunity that offered a better lifestyle with time outdoors and more time to spend with the family. They moved from the Wairarapa back to Gareth’s hometown of Hawke’s Bay during their search. They considered a number of exciting businesses, but chose Poolwerx as they were impressed with the integrity, the strong camaraderie amongst New Zealand franchisees and the support to grow their small business.

They knew that operating the business would be hard work but helping people and making sure that they are healthy is their top priority. There’s so much more to having a clean and safe pool, or spa pool, than most people realise and this is where Gareth’s specialised Poolwerx training, including pool chemistry and health and safety, comes to the fore.

A key message the team share with their clients is the importance of regularly testing and treating your pool water. Although a pool may look swim-ready, often nasty bacteria that can cause gastro, skin rashes and ear infections are lurking. No one wants a pool that makes their friends and family sick, and the easiest way to avoid this is to ensure the water is balanced and by adjusting your maintenance as conditions changes.

Poolwerx Hawke’s Bay provides an extensive range of services provided including fortnightly and monthly valet services, seasonal check-ups, one time pool maintenance and equipment repairs and replacement. There’s a raft of additional options such as pre-and past pool party testing, draining spa pools, holiday pool service and more.

Gareth is keen to impart knowledge, offer tips and tricks with the aim of reducing time and money spent on chemicals and replacement equipment. He enjoys engaging clients, identifying problems and coming up with solutions to save time and money.

If you are keen to know more about the extensive range of services don’t hesitate to call the friendly team and have a chat about how they can help free your time from pool chores and keep your pool in tip top, and healthy condition.

Contact Gareth or Nicole for a friendly discussion about how they can help restore and maintain the healthiness of your swimming or spa pool.

Facebook: facebook.com/PoolwerxHawkesBay

Mobile: 021 580 017 or 0800 543 419

Web site: poolwerx.co.nz

Email: hawkesbay@poolwerx.co.nz