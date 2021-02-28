New Zealand's premier equestrian event, 9-14 March 2021

Image / Supplied.

This year we are delighted to once again host Land Rover Horse of the Year in Hastings. Undoubtedly New Zealand's premier equestrian event showcase, it is also purported to be the largest in the Southern Hemisphere!

The show attracts over 1500 riders and 1900 horses from all around New Zealand who come to compete for titles and high-stakes prize money throughout the six-day extravaganza. For example, Sunday's Stirrups NZ Olympic Cup show-jumping class has a prize pool of $80k!

Spectators can enjoy the thrill of Olympic level show-jumping, the elegance and grace of dressage, the adrenalin of cross-country and a host of other equestrian displays.

Don't be fooled into thinking you have to be "horsey" to enjoy Land Rover Horse of the Year, it is an absolute must see for anyone who delights in watching live-action and world-class competition or just getting out and about to see something new.

Other highlights include plenty of shopping with over 160 trade sites, a food court, bars, hospitality and lots of family fun.

Look out for the Resene Horse-Play Kids Zone where kids can go and enjoy all kinds of horse related games and activities such as painting, pin the tail on the pony and more.

Land Rover Horse of the Year opens Tuesday 9 March with plenty to see all week. Don't miss Free-for-All Friday with free entry from 3pm.

Come down and watch the Craigs Investment Partners Junior Rider of the Year, followed by the Cavalino Silver Fern Stakes. Bring the family, grab dinner, and do some late-night shopping!

Other highlights include the Land Rover Burghley Cross-Country on Saturday and the Day of Champions on Sunday. To find out more and book tickets, go to www.hoy.kiwi