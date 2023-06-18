Helping Young People Realise Their Potential Since 1995

“I will never be anything… I am never going to go anywhere in life… I’m a failure… I’m ugly… No one likes me… I shouldn’t be here… I should just die.” Says ex Graeme Dingle Foundation student.

All of the thoughts shared were felt frequently up until this student was selected for one of the Foundation’s programmes.

My childhood included abuse; foster care and seeing my parents battle their addictions with both meth and alcohol. “From the age of 2-12, I did not live with my birth parents. My first year of high school, a scary enough year to navigate as it was, I was also navigating a home life that was incredibly toxic and I was being bullied at school which meant that I felt I had no place… anywhere.

“Then I was selected to attend a Graeme Dingle Foundation programme. I remember how adamant I was that “I would NOT be leaving my friends, for almost 3 weeks, to go out in some bush… with a bunch of what I had thought to be at the time, losers. No way! Not happening, however at the time my Mum had kicked me out, so it was either sleep in a bus shelter or complete the programme.” She said.

She recalled “My life goal previously was to get a benefit and breed a bunch and hope I didn’t go to jail for all the dodgy things I was doing. I didn’t think I was ever going to be someone.”

“My mentor helped me to get my licence and get a job, but in my opinion, the most significant moment of impact for me, was when she invited me into her home to decorate her Christmas tree, to enjoy time with her family, to show me what it’s like to be happy.

“Upon graduating I won the National Excellence Award for my progress, but I was devastated because it was over, the programme had finished, and it had saved me.

“So, I trained and became a mentor myself. To a gorgeous young lady who had had similar issues to me and having a consistent adult to lean on as I had with my mentor, made things that much more bearable for this young lady whom I am so proud of, and we still keep in touch to this day. Her life has done a 100% turnaround.

“I’m going to be something; I am going somewhere in life. I’m not a failure, I’m beautiful, people do like me, I should be here, I shouldn’t die.” These are my thoughts now.” She says.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation works with New Zealand’s young people at different life stages, working directly with schools and communities through our programmes. Established in 1995, we are proud to be a leading Child and Youth Development charity.

To find out more about the Graeme Dingle Foundation and how they help young people realise potential, head to www.dinglefoundation.org.nz