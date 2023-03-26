Built Offsite, Delivered in 6-Months

Photo / Supplied.

Nook Homes, Architecturally Designed Modular Homes

A relative newcomer to the housing market, Nook Homes has quickly established a reputation as a leader in architecturally-designed modular homes. Thanks to Nook’s ability to deliver a high-end home within a firm timeframe and build price, this effective solution is paving the way for the future.

In just four years, Nook has delivered homes throughout New Zealand – as far south as Lake Hawea near Queenstown and to offshore islands like Great Barrier and Waiheke in the north. The concept follows a simple but efficient formula – one that is underpinned by the expertise of Nooks in-house architects who boast experience from leading firms, and the security assurance of being a New Zealand Registered Master Builder.

The importance of both attributes puts Nook in a strong place within the building industry. However, it’s the concept of the architectural modular design – customised and constructed in the security of a factory with quality-controlled systems – that has made an impact on the housing market.

Sales consultant Shay Franklin says Nook’s end-to-end service covers pre-planning, architectural design, construction, and full onsite project management; followed by delivery and connection of the modules. Their efficiencies mean that you will move into your new home just 6 months after construction commences. Being able to deliver to remote sites with difficult access or requiring off-grid solutions is another strong point, which has found favour with clients.

Waiheke Island, Auckland, and Wellington have been particularly popular locations. To date, three Nook Homes have made their mark in Hawke’s Bay & Coromandel. The look is distinctive – clean, contemporary lines and materials that are designed to melt into the environment, not dominate it. These are high-end homes – designed by architects, customised and constructed with top specs.

“All materials come from leading suppliers who provide products such as Forte flooring, shiplap timber cladding, and caesarstone benchtops. This is further supported by a full-house interior design consultation available to clients with the award-winning company, at.space” according to Shay.

Being a Registered Master Builder is an important reassurance for clients – even in the unlikely event that a build is unable to be completed by Nook – it would still be completed under the Registered Master Builder guarantee. Master Builders also carry out regular financial checks on each company they insure.

Three ways to design with Nook

Nook’s concept is a three-tier approach. Option one provides standard plans – with the freedom to select exterior cladding and internal finishes. Option two goes a step further by customising a standard design to a client’s personal preference. Option three is a fully bespoke design – which interestingly is 90 percent of Nook Homes upcoming portfolio, according to Shay. Regardless of the option, all of Nook’s plans feature high-quality materials, fittings and finishes - With numerous upgrades also available.

Home sizes can range from 35 square metres, up to 250 square metres – every design is based on a modular format, that links each segment into a contemporary and aesthetically visual home. Nook also has the ability to build on a concrete slab, or piles depending on the site & design requirements.

“We have 45 full-time staff working every day, in our controlled factory and office environment. Efficiency is in place.”

Shay says the other benefit for clients is Nook’s pricing structure. For multiple reasons, build costs are very stable. Compared with on-site building and all the vagaries that go with that. They work on a build-project contingency of 7 percent – which is also what the average banks want for lending purposes.

In an industry reliant on weather, materials, time and costs – Nook offers an effective solution to homeowners. A quality architectural design and high specs, all in a six-month turnaround from construction commencing - anywhere in New Zealand. In a competitive market where buyers are looking for high-end design, efficiency and time assurance, Nook is proving to be the way of the future.

Nook’s recent & upcoming work

Nook’s recent projects include luxury accommodation at Wellington’s Pipinui Point, a hilltop beach home at Piha, and a bespoke design for Tantalus Estate winery on Waiheke.

Examples of their upcoming projects are, a designer series Nook in the middle of a vineyard in Martinborough, a bespoke project for a clifftop property in Waipu, and a bespoke project for Ocean Beach at the bottom of the North Island which will explore Nook’s new mid-century range which will be released later this year.

Watch how Nook delivers, with their recent delivery to Waiheke Island - Nook Homes Delivery : Tantalus Estate (Teaser Video)

