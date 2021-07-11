Bayleys Hawke's Bay - Altogether Connected

Bayleys Team. Photo / Supplied.

“Great things in business are never achieved by one person. They’re achieved by a team of people.”

A simple yet powerful quote that strongly underpins the ethos of Bayleys Hawke's Bay, and has always been front of mind for company principal James Macpherson.

Principal of Bayleys from the top of the East Cape through to Cape Palliser, James is driving business and growth, expanding and developing the elite agents under his leadership, and strengthening the networking and communication between all of the offices on the eastern side of the North Island.

A culture established on togetherness and connectedness, Bayleys Hawke's Bay places a large focus on being highly connected with one another, as it not only fosters collaboration and unity but ultimately enables them to deliver the best possible results for their clients.

With three established offices throughout the Bay located in Napier, Havelock North Waipukurau and Wairarapa, the Bayleys team have the region covered and have knowledgeable experts in every sector ready to help.

The Bayleys reach does not end there. As New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company and with 90 offices located around the country, their ability to connect and collaborate with other specialists and staff is second to none, helping to find the right buyer not just the first one.

Recent Bayleys national awards for 2020-21 financial year saw Havelock North salesperson Gretchen Paape ranked 9th top residential salesperson across all Bayleys' offices in New Zealand, competing with the best of the best. Gretchen also took out overall top salesperson for the Bayleys Hawke's Bay Eastern Realty and Wairarapa awards which she has been successful in achieving for the past four out of five years.

Other top achievers from the national awards include Caroline Meo and Gretchen Paape being named in the top five percent of all Bayleys salespeople nationwide, and Caleb Robinson, Andrew Rochester and Andy Hunter ranked within the top 10 percent of Bayleys premier agents.

Not only does Bayleys Hawke's Bay make a conscious effort to be connected as a team and with their clients, but also to being altogether connected with their local communities.

Communities are the lifeblood of New Zealand and giving back to their communities and supporting them as they support the Bayleys team is vital to their philosophy.

Despite the limitations Covid-19 put on supporting local last year, Bayleys Hawke's Bay were proud to back numerous community events such as the Hawke's Bay A&P Wine Awards, Hawke's Bay Racing Club, Napier City Business Inc, Wairoa Community Development Trust and the Taradale cricket club.

Bayleys Hawke's Bay are committed to going above and beyond for their clients and delivering the best by staying altogether connected with their communities. By working together we all win together - that's what families do.