Positioned off the road, in a sought after area of Havelock North, 30 Simla Avenue, has so much to offer either a family or retired couple.

The location is within walking distance of Hereworth and Te Mata zoned schools and you can easily wander down to the village and enjoy the restaurants, cafes and wonderful selection of shops. It is also an easy stroll to the local library or health centre.

The very spacious living room is semi open-plan.

Built in 2003, the home was extended in 2013, and is complemented with some double glazing and conveniently heated and cooled through the seasons with heat pumps. Mature plantings of camellias, natives, ferns and hebe have bordered this property beautifully making it very private and peaceful.

The garden is easy care with just the lawn to mow and an occasional trim of the shrubs. A fruiting avocado tree and a miniature weeping maple will add a splash of colour come summer.

French doors lead to a paved outdoor area.

Well maintained, with an exterior of plaster and a Coloursteel tile profile roof, it is the extra touches that have been added that gives this home its unique character.

The wooden joinery used on the front exterior adds charm to this home and when you walk inside, the height of the ceilings gives you a sense of light and space along with the character shaped ceilings adding interest.

The kitchen is light with a rimu server adding a touch of warmth.

The very spacious living room is semi open-plan, and flows through to a modernised kitchen and dining area. French doors lead outside to a paved and private entertaining area. In the kitchen some of the original rimu cupboards have been retained, while all the under-bench cupboards have been replaced with cream, soft close cupboards and drawers. There is a dishwasher, ceramic hob and a double wall oven.

This kitchen is light with a rimu server into the dining area adding a touch of warmth. The wi-fi controlled heat pump in the living room means you can always come home to a warm house, by turning it on from your mobile phone . . . how handy is that! Soft grey carpets and drapes finish this space off nicely.

There is a separate laundry with ample storage space, a powder room with w/c and basin and a good sized family bathroom with bath, tiled shower and vanity. To add to this is "solar hot water" and on an overcast day this can be boosted by power.

This home has a well organised kitchen.

There are two large guest rooms, both with a fresh colour palette, light and airy. The generous master suite has a roomy dressing area, plenty of clothes space, would easily accommodate your shoe collection or your free-standing mirror. There is an ensuite with corner shower, w/c and vanity.

You can access a private deck from the bedroom and enjoy your coffee and a book with the only sounds being the local birds! There is a single integral garage, along with ample concrete paving, so off street parking for extra cars will not be a problem.

This is an appealing property that offers easy care living with privacy and location. It is convenient to so many amenities, something that seems to be on a lot of buyers' wish lists. Call Kate Kellett at Harcourts to arrange a viewing now. 027 227 5582.