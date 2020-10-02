All exhibitions have their time in the limelight and, at MTG Hawke's Bay, our exhibitions are no different.

We have a few long-term exhibitions, the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake, Tēnei Tonu, and now Waka Kōrero Māori – while other displays have set times that they are up for viewing. Getting the length of time right for each can be tricky.

We need to factor in how long public interest will last in any subject matter, what the balance of exhibition content is, what audiences they are aimed at, how complex the design preparation, mounting making, etc is, the amount of exposure to light for the collection, and the capacity of our team to curate, prepare and install new shows.

All these elements go into determining the length of any display – with some scheduled for three-four months, most around 6-12 months and others even longer, such as Silver: heirlooms from the collection which is scheduled for about two years.

These decisions are made before we even get to see what the finished product will look like! So we have to make informed guesses at how popular any particular display will be and some are pleasant surprises. Nyree Dawn Porter: From Local Stage to Global Stardom is one such example, with the public interest in this small exhibition outstripping our expectations.

Whatever we determine as the length of time an exhibition to be on display, it's never going to be right for everyone – with a small number wanting faster changeovers but even more people wanting exhibitions to be up for longer.

We know that if we're receiving a little bit of feedback at both those ends of the spectrum then we're getting it just about right.

Most recently we closed Mystery of History and this has certainly been noticed by our younger visitors over the school holidays.

However the museum Activity Trail, Waka Kōrero Māori, the Drop-In-Zone and other activities throughout our galleries are keeping school-aged and younger visitors, happily engaged.

Mystery of History closed to make way for our latest art display, Billy Apple® A Brand Looking for a Product 1962-2020.

This exhibition, by renowned internationally famous New Zealand artist Billy Apple, requires a slightly different approach and, if you're bringing in your mokopuna or other youngsters we would appreciate you helping them to understand the importance of not touching the artworks.

Apple's works are bright and colourful, so we can understand the temptation they create for children - your help in protecting these works would be much appreciated.

There's no rest for the team though, as with Billy Apple® A Brand Looking for a Product 1962-2020 now open, our attention turns to the next display, the Children's Holocaust Memorial.

Laura Vodanovich

This memorial, representing 1.5 million children killed during the Holocaust, serves as a reminder to us all of the importance of standing up for others and not accepting intolerance and injustice.

At the end of this month the popular Rongonui – Taonga mai ngā tāngata, ngā wāhi, me ngā takahanga: Treasured taonga from people, places and events will close. Rongonui explored a slightly different way of approaching taonga Māori stories and we will incorporate this approach into future exhibitions.

Once Rongonui has been taken down, work will begin on the installation of A bloody business: history of five Hawke's Bay freezing works, due to open late November.

The idea for A bloody business was born from awareness of the scars on both the physical and psychological landscape of the region following the closure of Tomoana and Whakatū freezing works.

The impact that ripples out from these closures is still very evident - even today. We hope this exhibition will do this regionally important story justice.



Laura Vodanovich is MTG Director