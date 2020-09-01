A band of men and women are behind the scenes of next Tuesday's 10 Guitars Art Auction.

The auction, to be held from 6pm at ToiToi Arts and Events Centre is to raise funds for The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay, which supports 12- to 24-year-olds and their families living with cancer.

All money raised stays in Hawke's Bay.

Organised by HB Baggers (a bunch of businessmen and women who enjoy riding bikes) in conjunction with Chris Helliwell from edges Art and Framing in Havelock North, the auction will be run by Harcourts who also donate their time.

Once a year, the Baggers do a fundraiser for a local charity. They also sell "real estate" on their "Friends of the Shirt" to businesses. The shirt has been photographed by members in locations all over the world. All the money raised from the shirts, apart from printing costs, goes to The Acorn Project HB.

Last year the group raised more than $40,000 from the shirt sales and an art auction.

Baggers member and auction organiser Stuart Hancock said many people in Hawke's Bay were willing to help raise funds for such a deserving charity.

"Last year we used skateboards as the medium and this year, after discussions with Chris Helliwell, we came up with 10 guitars, a cello. a violin, a couple of motorbike tanks and helmets. We supplied the instruments and Chris organised the artists."

Helliwell said it wasn't hard to find artists willing to decorate the guitars.

"We have Freeman White, Kate Mackenzie and Jo Wilson, just to name a few. All the artists have done an incredible job," Helliwell said.

"I love the idea of giving artists objects as canvas. It's amazing to see the diversity you get when everyone has the same starting point. They are all so different and special in their own way. It's a great cause and we love being able to give back to the community.

"We wanted to frame one. We chose Jo's ceramic guitar, it was a challenge but it was very cool to work with and looks amazing."

Hancock says that, to their surprise, there is also an incredible electric guitar made from scratch.

"Last year C & C Profile Cutting Service were involved and they wanted to be part of this year's event. They have a made a fully operational electric guitar — incredible work and a one of a kind."

The cello has been painted by Dick Frizzell.

"He did say when I spoke to him about taking part 'don't send me the cello'. But that's what he got and we managed to get it back from him in Auckland just before they went into lockdown."

Hancock says all the organising and running around is well worth it because "it's all about the kids and young people".

"So come along on September 8. Bring your wallet. There will also be one huge raffle worth anywhere between $4000 and $6000 for $20 a ticket."

The artwork is on display at Edges Art and Framing, Donnelly St, Havelock North, until Monday. Bids can also be made online at www.edgesworkshop.co.nz