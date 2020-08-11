If my interview with Penny Ashton is anything to go by, the audience at 'Promise and Promiscuity' is in for a night of hilarity.

The standup comedian is hilarious, witty and very clever.

She will take to the stage at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre stage, on Saturday and Sunday performing her one woman show 'Promise and Promiscuity', a musical by Jane Austen and Penny Ashton.

"Don't' worry though if you know nothing about Jane Austen, there's plenty of other stuff to keep you amused such as illusions, music, pop culture and a fair bit of innuendo," Ashton said.

Ashton (winner of 2018's World Buskers Festival's Iron Chicken) is NZ's own global comedienne, having performed more than 700 solo shows all over the world.

She has represented New Zealand in Theatresports and Performance Poetry and has performed by invitation at The Glastonbury Festival and Jane Austen Festival in Bath.

She last performed in Hawke's Bay at last year's Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, selling out the spiegeltent with 'Promise and Promiscuity'.

"It was just awesome. The tent was packed and I got a standing ovation. That doesn't happen often in New Zealand — obviously I'm very good," she laughed.

This gig is her first since " the madness which seems like a million years ago now".

"I'm really looking forward to it."

During lockdown she painted the kitchen, did some sewing, wrote, gardened and planned for the future.

"At first I thought it [lockdown] was going to be very long. I was gutted because I had so much work booked. But in fact with my husband working from home making me coffee and the Government's wage subsidy I found myself relaxing. Before that I was always hustling — I didn't have to do that.

"However, I can't wait to get back on the stage. When I'm not in front of an audience I tend to go a bit mad.

"And ladies bring your husbands or male friends. I have lost count of the times concert-goers have said to me 'I wish I had bought my husband, he would have loved it'.

"One man said to me 'shows like yours add spice to life'."

She has been on the stage since she started ballet at age 4.

"I had a brief break while in London for three years. I have learned that if you don't make your own work no one cares. I was getting frustrated at not having any roles so decided to write my own.

"That led to some poetry and then stand up comedy. I need laughter and applause - the feedback is so positive when you see people having fun and laughing. It's really uplifting."

She is excited to be coming to Hawke's Bay. "We are planning a holiday while there. It's a lovely gastronomical place to visit.

"I am also really looking forward to performing at Toitoi. The arts are a vital part of any community and the Buy NZ Made push extends to the arts."

Ashton has performed this show all over the world and received rave reviews everywhere she goes.

■ Promise and Promiscuity Saturday, August 15, 7pm and Sunday August 16, 2pm. Tickets from toitoi.co.nz of phone 871 5000