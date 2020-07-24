Mason Chambers, owner of Tauroa station, Havelock North, subdivided part of his property in 1906, and section 40 of about 7.2ha was sold to Reginald Gardiner.

This land was on the corner of Tanner St and Puflett Rd.

Reginald and his wife Ruth had a house built by Robert Holt and Sons around 1907, which they called Stadacona. The timber, heart kauri and tōtara, was hauled up Joll Rd by bullock dray.

READ MORE:

• Historic HB: Tough life on back block

• Historic HB: Ahuriri transformed into vibrant suburb

• Historic HB: Thousands turn out to see 'our Nyree'

• Historic HB: Thunder Park one of finest dragstrips outside America

The Gardiners had come from Canada, and the name Stadacona referred to a 16th century Iroquois village founded in 1608, near Quebec. A chalet was built around 1906/7 for Emily Rose, Reginald Gardiner's sister, and is today known as Quilters Cottage.

The Gardiners would bring to Havelock a spiritual dimension within an arts and crafts movement that became known as the "Havelock Work". They installed printing presses (by E S Cliff) and, in partnership with Harold Large, produced the magazine Forerunner to promote the Havelock Work. Publication continued until 1910.

Reginald and Harold's leadership contributed to spiritual awakenings among the townspeople that culminated in the establishment of the Smaragdum Thalasses temple, Whare Ra, by Dr Robert Felkin in 1912. Dr Felkin was the founder of the Stella Matutina order, which combined Christianity with mysticism.

The arts and crafts aspect of the Havelock Work had spread from Britain around 1880 to the Commonwealth countries, as well as Europe and America. Reginald was an accomplished woodworker.

Advertisement

Michael Fowler

Charles Tanner, son of Thomas Tanner, the founder of Hastings, purchased Stadacona in 1919 from the Gardiners and renamed it "Keirunga" – which translates to "The Place on the Hill". Charles planted a scarlet gum tree during his time at Keirunga, which is now a protected tree of significance.

It seems that Charles and Mary Tanner added bedroom walls to the main house, to accommodate their two sons and a maid, and these were likely removed later by George Nelson.

After Charles' death in 1928, Mary sold the property in 1929 to George Nelson, the son of William Nelson – a pioneer settler and freezing works founder in Hastings.

George was inspired by his love of Kew Gardens in England to transform 6ha of land around the house into a park. He was helped by Charlie Morley, Arthur Morris, Harry Avison, Eric Dawson and the Havelock Reserves Superintendent, Jardine. They planted trees and shrubs, laid paths, dug drains and created rock formations.

The woodland area on the western side of Keirunga Gardens is named Arthur's Path for Arthur Morris, who drained the lower part of the gully and formed the path along a woodland of oak trees that George had planted with oaks collected from all over Hawke's Bay. Charlie Morley also had a path named after him – Charlie's Path, which is near the Tanner St gates.

George Nelson wished to bequeath Keirunga as a gift to the people of Havelock North, and he first proposed this in 1956, suggesting "public gardens and a tribute to the memory of early settlers of the district, both Māori and Pakeha".

Around 7ha of garden would be gifted to the Havelock North Borough Council on his death, but the homestead area of just under 1ha would be sold to the council at a sum that covered the death duties. George's wife waived the right to live at Keirunga after his death. The planned gift was accepted by the Havelock North Borough Council in 1957.

• Michael Fowler (mfhistory@gmail.com) is a contract researcher, commercial business writer of Hawke's Bay history.