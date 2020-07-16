Be afraid, New Zealand, be very afraid.

Because the deniers are back atop the Opposition pile, and rabidly willing to drag us all down the no exit road to collapse.

Which is a pity, as for a little while there it looked like the Nats had lurched toward a softer profile. But nah; old habits die hard, and they're back out front.

New leader Judith Collins, whose nickname "Crusher" has stuck more for her aggressive style than for overseeing boy-racers' cars being crushed, is firmly on the denial side of climate change.

Talking about School Strike for Climate campaigners, she said, "I don't know what they're going to do in 12 years' time when the world has not actually led to a mass extinction of humans, and I'm sure that they will have found something else".

As for her deputy Gerry Brownlee, this is a man who, more than once, has spoken in favour of mining parts of the conservation estate, including land in National Parks; and accused Christchurch residents struggling to recover from the earthquakes of complaining about perceived government inaction.

Moreover National has already hinted that its "we're great for the economy" mantra will mean screwing down social spending again and turning off borrowing that supports business recovery from Covid-19 - which smacks of the policies right-wing governments adopted going into the Great Depression, which only made it worse.

Bruce Bisset.

Speaking of the pandemic, thank God the Nats haven't been in charge; they were all for opening the borders two months ago – and where would we be now if that had happened?

Sure, I predicted Todd Muller was only a place-holder for Collins 'til after this election; that he couldn't handle even that much is unfortunate as he seemed a good man.

If only he'd said "Yes" when asked if he knew Michael Woodhouse had previously received patient data from Michelle Boag. Everyone would have applauded and he'd have won valuable credibility and confidence and still be National's leader. But he didn't.

Another classic example of how dirty politics can be.

So now, we have Crusher and Gerry.

In short, a sad day, both for National and the country. Where are the men and women who can be upfront and accountable?

Jacinda Ardern is almost on her own on that score, and even she's not immune to bending truth to suit Labour's agenda when she has to.

But mainly – and this is the real difference – she doesn't have to.