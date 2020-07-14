I've joined the toothless club, just like my kids. In fact, I'm jostling for number one position.

Last week during my annual leave, I decided to take a vacation in the dentist chair and get a troublesome tooth taken out.

Of course, said tooth was completely behaving itself at the time but it had cost me a small fortune over the last 10 years and wasn't going to last. So this is how I found myself getting my first ever tooth extraction.

I, like most people, was a bag of nerves the night before but managed to celebrate my tooth while I still had it with a lovely juicy steak.

Advertisement

I knew it was the last time I would be eating anything like that for a while! The next morning I dutifully sat in the dentist chair with sweaty palms, and readied myself to say goodbye to a dear friend.

Thanks to Gary and the team at Dental on Raffles it really was a painless process, however this tooth that had given me so much trouble in its life decided to be a right little pain in my gum in its afterlife.

It didn't want to budge and took quite some convincing from Gary. In fact, it decided to give up halfway through the extraction process and break apart.

It was at this point that I really appreciated how professional my dentist was. I expected an expletive from him, at the very least a heavy sigh, but no, he was as cool and calm as ever.

I meanwhile was closing my eyes imagining myself in my happy place, having full reign at Veuve Clicquot's champagne house.

Eventually the tooth came out, and I went home and drowned my sorrows in soup and Netflix.

I sadly didn't get to keep the broken tooth, but that didn't stop my 7-year-old son. Mac wrote his own note to the tooth fairy on my behalf asking for a little bit more than usual, actually $4.50 to be exact because Mum had no money due to her expensive tooth.

The tooth fairy must have been feeling very sorry for me because she coughed up $10! Mac is now in charge of all of my contract negotiations and doesn't seem too concerned at having his very own "Toothless the Dragon" for a mum.

Advertisement

- Megan Banks

Don't miss Adam Green and Megan Banks on The Hits Hawke's Bay from 6am to 9am, Monday to Friday.