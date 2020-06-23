Elton John wrote about sad songs, apparently they say so much. But what about sad books?

I completely broke down recently reading a book to my child and it was the first time I think my children have seen me cry.

I only saw my own parents cry once or twice in my life, and it was at their own parents' funerals. I can remember just being amazed that Mum and Dad did indeed have tear ducts!

As a parent I don't cry in front of my children either, even though they are usually the reason for the tears! Instead, l'll put on re-runs of McLeods Daughters, pour myself another wine and get the tissues ready.

But the other day, that all changed. My 7-year-old asked his school librarian Mrs Cook for a war book. He came home with one of the most beautiful books I have ever read.

It's called Jim's Letters and it's about a big brother Jim from a farm in Otago who heads away to Gallipoli.

Jim and his younger brother Tom write back and forth to each other. It starts out that going to war is an exciting adventure for Jim, but the story progressively gets more sombre as the reality of what war was like for our young men sinks in.

Spoiler alert, it has an incredibly sad ending and that's how I found myself an absolute blubbering mess. Crying so much I couldn't finish the book.

Mac looked at me in amazement and then sadness when he realised I wasn't fake-crying like I do sometimes.

He tried to make a joke, and looked worriedly at Dad about what to do next. He asked if I would like to go to my room and calm down (remind me to never send him to his room again if he's upset), and eventually he just gave me a hug.

It was such a reminder that it's okay for our kids to see us upset, and it's okay to talk about our history and to hug our children even closer.

Some mums and dads never got to do that again after they bade their sons farewell, and as a mother of boys now, I find that unimaginable.

I've loved this book so much I am going to buy a copy to keep at home. And after the wine, Clair dying on McLeods Daughters and a bit of Kenny Rogers, I'll read it.

Lest we forget.

