Covid-19 is here.

And while it may seem strange, the announcement that many people feared came with a touch of reassuring news.

The infected person did the right thing - they phoned their GP when they got back to Napier, before they visited the doctor.

He advised medical experts he was unwell. They did the right thing - the man was tested in a car park.

That has reduced the pool of people who were potentially infected. It does not mean people who flew on the international and domestic flights with the man will not be anxious about their potential exposure to him. But it shows he was responsible.

We all have a responsibility - it is to not panic. Covid-19 was always going to reach Hawke's Bay.

The man, aged in his 30s, is now in isolation and we wish him the best in his recovery.

We also sincerely hope no one else on those flights has contracted Covid-19.

Social media has been awash with rumours these past few days. In times like these, we are all going to communicate on social media and Facebook. But please, do the responsible thing and get your facts from trusted mainstream media like Hawke's Bay Today or the New Zealand Herald, or government websites like covid19.govt.nz.

This is not a time to whip each other into an unnecessary frenzy and cause anxiety.

Your region is pulling together on this.

I know this because, in the past week, I have had conversations with representatives from the region's mayoral/leadership forum, the DHB and local MPs.

They all have the same desire - to make sure you have the right information about what to do, and to lead their respective communities through this.

Cut them some slack right now. The DHB presides over a group of passionate, dedicated people who are working hard to prepare for and then deal with Covid-19 in unprecedented circumstances.

Before you start having a crack at people on social media, ask yourself this - have you got all the facts in front of you to form a decent opinion, and what are you going to achieve?

Because we need good advice, empathy and practical solution-based discussions. Not hysteria.

No one know how long it will take to ride this out. But we will ride it out.

Like many local companies, Hawke's Bay Today is taking multiple precautions to ensure we can continue doing our jobs.

And that job is simple: to keep you in the know. To give you sensible information and bring you the stories that will emerge from the pandemic.

Our newsrooms in Hastings and Napier are closed to the public until further notice. From Monday, all our journalists and photographers are working from home.

They are still contactable by phone and email.

As editor, I am mindful that there is one topic dominating the news right now - so please, share other news with us.

We want to hear about our inspiring people - the positive news that helps balance life.

If you have news to share, email news@hbtoday.co.nz or text 0272 406 893

We are very much open for business.

One more thing. I had fruit toast for breakfast this morning.

"Who cares?", I hear you ask.

It was the only bread left at the supermarket.

Do we really need stockpiles of bread right now?

We need calm, and to listen and follow the advice of the DHB and our region's leaders.

Hawke's Bay, we are all in this together. Look after yourselves, look after each other and we will work through this.