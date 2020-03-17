In just a few short months, so much has changed. What was initially a few news articles about a weird new sickness in China has now become a global pandemic, a cause of much panic, uncertainty and worry.

None of us are immune to the effects of Covid-19, be that financially, mentally or physically, and we all have a duty of care to take care of ourselves, our families and our communities.

With all this uncertainty on our shoulders, times can get tough, but there are things we can all do to help our resilience and make sure we stand the best chance of being a great shoulder to lean on.

We can start by keeping things in perspective. As the number affected worldwide grows, it's understandable to feel concerned.

However, informing yourself of all local information and protocols and staying in line with government and health-board initiatives is now the best advice we have.

A news article about a certain spot in a certain overseas city can cause unnecessary panic and it can be good to remember every country's response and the effects is going to be different.

Talk to your kids and be a source of clear and true information. Just because a meme on Facebook said something doesn't make it true.

Children are a little more susceptible to misinformation, and it's up to us as parents and caregivers to make sure that they are given facts in a non-frightening way, so make sure you're keeping up to date with their internet use as well.

Talk to your banks and financial providers. A problem shared is a problem halved is the old saying, but the finance world knows things could be tough for people and there should be options available.

At the very least a chat will let you know where you stand moving forward and if you have options available.

Practise good hygiene. We hear it from every direction, but now is the time to really heed hand washing advice.

And most importantly, look after yourself, your family and your neighbours.

While we do have to practise social distancing (that is, staying out of spitting distance) we can still lend an ear. We can still reach the phone, we can still chat over the fence and we can still take care of those around us.

We at the Hits Hawke's Bay breakfast know there's a LOT of information out there right now, and we'll do our best to share the information you need, while also providing a laugh and some fun in the morning.

The sun will still come up tomorrow, and we'll be with you from six!

