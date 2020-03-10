COMMENT

Like a $2 shop squishy in a child's hand, in shape, out of shape, in shape out of shape. The story of my relationship with exercise is a tale as old as time.

A lot of us have been there, middle age setting in, a bulge where there used to be none, an old pair of suit pants pulled on only to find that some cheeky sod had snuck into the wardrobe and made a minor adjustment to the waist, and they no longer do up!

Okay so maybe the cheeky sod was me, and the adjustment was on my waistline, not the pants. Every summer I tell myself, "Not too many barbecues and beverages this year, Adam, you know how you expanded last year, and you had to spend all winter working it off."

And yet every summer, the sizzle of a softly searing steak, succulent, smoky, and suddenly in my mouth followed by a crisp "Pshhhhhht" as the top pops means I've failed in my attempt to beat the blubber.

And as the end of summer hit, and I caught a glimpse of myself walking past the full-length mirror, I endeavoured to once again "do something about this".

I think this year might be the year I've learnt my lesson, though. Because as I hit Flex Fitness and the watchful eye of coach Andrew I've realised, I'm nearly 40. I'm not the spring chicken I used to be, and "bouncing back" from a summer of neglect is going to prove more and more difficult.

What used to be just a simple set of bicep curls is now equivalent of my arms being Hillary and the weight rack being Everest, "We knocked the bastard off!" I yell to coach Andrew as I complete my set.

"There's four more to go." Comes the reply "Also, no yelling in the gym."

The burn in my thighs as I try and lunge my way past the treadmills a timely reminder that perhaps those three lazy nights of easy, greasy dinners wasn't such a good idea, while it seemed so at the time.

But! And it's a big but (no, not the growing derriere) it's getting easier. And the more I go, the better it gets!

The truth is fellas, we aren't so good at taking care of ourselves here in NZ, with our she'll be right attitude, and I'm already seeing peers of mine with avoidable mid-life health issues because of it. So if my $2 shop squishy butt can make the change, maybe you can too! Let's make 2020 the year of the sports bag tennis ball, average shape, but all the time!

