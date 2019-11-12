COMMENT

"Oh it's great but there will always be something to do," are the words of a friend as we embarked on a journey of home ownership for the very first time, less than a year ago.

We were buying a do-up. "Diy-ers' delight" the real estate listing should have read. "One for those who like to roll their sleeves up and reap the rewards."

I, not being the most sleeves-up person I know, knew we were in for some work. But I didn't imagine the little things that catch you buy surprise.

Advertisement

The new toilet roll holder? Oh you bet that's going to fall off the wall weekly. Super Glue? Its magical disconnecting powers mean Super Glue isn't even remotely strong enough.

Well what about that 80s Super Glue ad? I hear you ask. The one where it was strong enough to tow a truck. Yes. I know. Our magical falling off toilet roll holder is stronger than even a Mac truck v8 engine.

Paint the drawers. You'd expect that's it, job done. But no. Thousands of tiny fingernails scraping and clawing to get a spoon for the yoghurt will soon wear that paint down. Be prepared for touch-ups, and lots of them.

You'll soon begin to notice the small things too. Was that crack there last week? Must have been. I'll just fill it in… wait there's another one. And over there, there's one more. Let me just check the other bedrooms, yes. As I suspected, there's more.

And so it's off to the store, credit card at the ready, to buy enough filler to keep the Selleys brand in action for another year, oh and while you're there grab a drywall plug, for the toilet roll holder.

Return home, place plugs, replace roll holder, fill gaps. Go to bathroom. Realise toilet roll holder is off the wall again.

Taking a look out the windows notice the lawn is looking a bit patchy. Google lawn fixes. Remove credit card from exile and head back to the store, seed, fertiliser, compost oh and SURELY this Liquid Nails will hold the toilet roll holder on.

Return home, Liquid Nails the holder, give a quick wiggle check, feels solid! Head out to the lawn and re-Google how-to videos. Do a terrible job of placing grass seed and hope for the best.

Advertisement

Head to bathroom, check toilet roll holder, it's off the wall. Give up, and put the toilet roll on the floor. There's ALWAYS something to do!

Don't miss Adam Green and Megan Banks on The Hits Hawke's Bay from 6am to 9am, Monday to Friday.