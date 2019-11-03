We get indoctrinated in many public messages.

Don't litter is one of many.

And yet we still have people amongst us whose don't give a ... well, you fill in the blanks.

What else do you say about the people who dumped a trailer load of rubbish on Eriksen Rd in Napier this week.

Take a look at the photos on page 4 today.

There's a comfy chair, some shelves, old draws, a workbench or similar sort of table, some pittosporum branches, a paint roller. There's also a bicycle, that is doubly insulting as it has a plastic bottle in its drinks cage. And empty beer boxes.

Seems we are also looking for a Tui drinker who trimmed a few trees recently and loaded up the ute or trailer with some other remnants from a spring clean, and couldn't be bothered paying to get rid of it properly.

Yeah right. (No really, they drink Tui).

Apparently spring and summer is the worst time for this disgusting practice.

It's prevalent in Te Awa and Maraenui, but locals reckon the rubbish comes from elsewhere, that no one in those communities would demonstrate such a lack of civic pride.

It's not free to dump rubbish properly, but comparatively, Napier and Hastings don't charge as much as some other regions, to get rid of waste.

If you can afford a box of beers, you can afford to dump your trash.

Napier City Council spends thousands of dollars cleaning it up. And they have staff or contractors who sift through the litter to find clues, that hopefully can lead to prosecution.

The sad thing is, some of what was dumped on Eriksen Rd could have been recycled.

On that note, luckily, we have people in the community who care, and are not lazy sods.

They were out in force on Saturday at the Keep Napier Beautiful Recycling Day.

Organiser and councillor Maxine Boag described it as "a happy community event" and something "quite unique" to Napier.

"It's about reducing what goes into the landfill and giving away items too good to throw away. It's sponsored by Keep Napier Beautiful.

Kia ora Keep Napier Beautiful, long may your work continue.

And as for the people who dumped the Eriksen Rd rubbish, hopefully we get to name and shame you next time we report on your disgusting habits.