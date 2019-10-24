COMMENT:

Is it time for Hastings to reclaim our identity in Parliament by putting our name back into the electorate that represents our city and district?

Right now, there is a short but significant window of opportunity that could enable us to change the Tukituki electorate back to being called Hastings.

In doing so, it would also return us to having a Hastings Member of Parliament just like Napier and Palmerston North does – in name and status.

Hastings, Hawke's Bay and Napier were all once the names of our region's electorates and MPs.

But, in preparation for MMP, the decision makers of the day chose to drop Hastings and Hawke's Bay in favour of renaming the new electorate Tukituki.

Back then, so the story goes… the MP for Hawke's Bay, Michael Laws, came up with "Tukituki" as the river that connected the electorate which included Central Hawke's Bay neighboring townships Waipukurau and Waipawa. But over the years with electoral boundaries changing the population of the two main towns are now voters in the Wairarapa electorate.

This was in contrast to Napier, where even with Wairoa as part of the electorate, our sister city got to keep its identity.

However, boundaries have since changed and the vast majority of Hastings city and district residents now make up the bulk of the Tukituki electorate.

Putting your politics aside, as a resident of Hastings city and our wider district - do you believe we are benefiting from our electorate being called a name where beyond us, very few know where it is, or who it represents?

Let's be honest, it's hard enough getting Hastings recognised, let alone Tukituki!

You only have to look at the years it took to get our name on the TV weather map to know, unfortunately Hastings just isn't on the radar.

Until we get noticed - we are just not there and in Parliament we need every opportunity to get our city and our district heard.

When the MP for Napier speaks, people in Hawke's Bay and across the country know exactly who he's standing up for - but does that ever really happen for Hastings "aka" Tukituki?

It would be interesting to see just how many times Hastings has been spoken in the debating chamber, compared to Napier or even Hawke's Bay, or Havelock North (given the water contamination crisis)?



Like it or not Napier has got its name, brand and identity all connected to one. Represented by a Napier mayor and a Napier MP who will come out in force for their city.

But when it comes us, with the greatest respect, even with the mayor and MP jointly representing us, in name alone are we immediately diluting the power of Hastings as a stronger voice? Are we not confusing the message, as well as voters?

It's Hastings (not Tukituki) proud.

As someone who stood in two parliamentary elections, when out talking to people they'd often ask why are we called Tukituki, what does it mean and why do we not have an MP for Hastings?

I'm interested in finding out what others think. Do you believe it would make a difference to how we are heard and perceived?

People willing, the electorate could put forward a request to return to Hastings. It's worth raising the question now because with electorate boundaries not being finalised until next year, there is a real window of opportunity.

Of course we'd have to lobby for it, which could easily be done through a community-led online signature sign-up submission.

It would be great to hear from those who have served as Hastings and Tukituki MPs and what their views are - the more it's talked about the better.

Is there more benefit and value in having our electorate and local MP named after the city and district, where the vast majority of voters live and work, or not?

More than ever, we all know that name recognition does matter – it can make you a winner.

Personally, I believe that at every single opportunity Hastings should be seen, heard, represented and championed – locally, across New Zealand and to the world.

People may well argue; who cares what we're called just as long as we focus on the important issues - water, housing, health, education and the economy.

But, when it comes to advocating for the people who live here, would being called the Hastings electorate and MP make us more relevant, especially with those in Wellington, where ultimately decisions are influenced and made?

Or does Tukituki work for you?

* Anna Lorck, lives in Hastings, is a business owner and the former Labour Tukituki parliamentary candidate in 2014 and 2017.