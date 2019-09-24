COMMENT:

I've sat here for a few minutes wondering how to start this column, and what angle to take.

Even as I'm typing this now I'm unsure whether there will be anything worth publishing in my thoughts, but all I know is that I have a funny feeling this week.

I know this feeling will be with me for a few more days, even a couple of weeks, but most certainly it will be at its worst on Friday.

Friday is the day my second child, my baby, will have his last day as a pre-schooler. It's weird isn't it.

On the one hand you're so happy they are starting this next phase of their life, and there will be the ease of only one drop off and pick up at school time, but then on the other hand……oh my, someone pass the tissues please.

My stomach is in knots just thinking about his last day at Greenmeadows Kindy, going to his "Happy School Days" farewell where he will be the centre of attention and we his family will get to sit up the front with him as they farewell him and wish him well.

I'll be the one with dark sunglasses on trying to hide my emotions and trying to keep it together for his and everyone else's sake.

I'm a bit of a big softy at heart and this has only got worse with each passing year. I miss my parents at times like this, and I don't think that helps with the emotions just bubbling away far too close to the surface for my liking.

And then there's the kindy community itself, the amazing teachers, the committee, the parents, and the little friendships that your children make. It's all rather special, and I feel very lucky to have had this pre-school experience.

I was a blubbering mess when Raef left his in-home carer Nadia and started at Kindy, and I know it will be same when he leaves kindy and starts school.

Thankfully there will be two weeks of school holiday "fun/chaos" in between him starting school, by which time I will be hanging out for him to put on his uniform and set off.

But in the meantime, thanks to everyone who has helped our wee man in his first five years.

I'm sure you have learned a lot about dinosaurs and sea creatures just like we have. And an orca is actually a dolphin didn't you know! - Megan Banks

