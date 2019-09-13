THE ONE I WAS AT

1987. Michael Jones scored right in front of us in the first half. It didn't cost me a cent to get in, an aunty couldn't make it at the last minute. Slightly battle scarred from my 18-year-old antics the night before, the phone rang on Saturday morning and I was invited to sub off the bench at the last minute. Thanks Dad.

THE FUNNIEST

1991. Working in a London bar during the epic semifinal between Ireland and Australia. Ireland scored and an Irishman called Tony ducked into the toilet. As he came out, the replay of the Irish try was still being shown. Tony leapt into the air yelling loudly, mistakenly thinking Ireland had scored again. He then went home.

HAPPY SCOTSMAN

1995 and it was a bad decision to watch the final with a Scotsman who wasn't a rugby fan, but loved his football and big matches. As the final whistle blew, four Kiwi fans sat deathly quiet, the definition of gutted while our Scottish friend chirped away happily about "cheer up - no one's dead". He left before one of us killed him.

YOU'RE KIDDING

1999. Favourites New Zealand took on France at Twickenham. The underdogs France were down 24–10 at half-time. They won 43–31 after one of the great World Cup semifinals (if you are French).

YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING

2003. The semis, this time against Australia. George Gregan chirped his way into sledging folklore with his "four more years" taunt to the losing All Blacks. The All Blacks beat France for the playoff for third and no one cared.

SERIOUSLY?

2007. Referee Wayne Barnes' whistle didn't work when the French threw a forward pass that Tom Brady would have been proud of. And then a radio survey collector knocked on our front door about 15 minutes after half time.

HOME TOWN ADVANTAGE

2011. Stephen "Beaver" Donald was airlifted from an obscure whitebaiting spot directly on to the pitch against France where he kicked the winning penalty goal wearing a jersey borrowed off the 10-year-old son of the chopper pilot.

FOUR MORE YEARS GEORGE

2015. After an almighty 20-18 scrap with South Africa in the semi, the All Blacks played Australia in the final. With 30 minutes to go, the ABs were up 21-3. Then Ben (Smith) from accounts went off for a 10 minute smoko and Australia scored twice. Smith made up for it with a hand in the ABs' final try as they romped home 34-17. Four more years George. Four more years.

WE'RE NOT GOING TO JINX IT

2019.