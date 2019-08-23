So, who are you going to vote for when it comes to the upcoming mayoralty races?

Hawke's Bay Today will do its best to help you decide, by inviting you along to two meetings for Napier and Hastings mayoral candidates.

The Napier meeting is Wednesday, September 18 at Napier Boys' High School, and the Hastings meeting is at Karamu High School on Monday, September 23.

These schools offer up their halls, and PA systems for the evening for no cost, so to say thanks, we are taking a gold coin donation on the door on the night and the schools have been invited to nominate a project they would like the funds to go to.

Advertisement

Why come to one of these meetings?

Based on my experience, most of the time, voters walk out with a clear idea of who they will vote for.

Although, when there are 12 candidates, that isn't always the case.

Correct - 12 mayoral candidates.

For some reason, in 2013, every man, woman and their canine companion thought they could be mayor in Whangarei.

Based on that epic meeting, most of the candidates were eliminated and two front runners were identified. The meeting also provided the blue print for other meetings run by NZME regional papers, including Hawke's Bay Today.

A straw poll on the night correctly predicted the winner. And many lessons were learned. Here are a few, that might prove useful for Hawke's Bay candidates.

Firstly, turn up on time. In 2013, a former mayor was late, and was visibly surprised to see 500 people in the local hall, as he sheepishly made his way to his empty chair on stage.

Advertisement

That night, as an ice breaker, candidates were asked to bring a small personal item, and tell the audience what it meant to them, in a few words.

The former mayor didn't bring a personal item. He remained a former mayor.

There were so many candidates, they were limited to a 60 second opening address.

One candidate spent 20 of the 60 seconds waving his hands about saying how wonderful it was to see everyone there.

A rival candidate, slightly more organised, delivered key messages on a controversial election issue, rates and economic development, and concluded with a concise summary.

The hand waver got one vote - his.

So on Wednesday September 18, voters will have a chance to see Steve Gibson, David Hannay, Chris Tremain and Kirsten Wise live on stage, telling you why they deserve your vote.

And on the following Monday Damon Harvey and Sandra Hazelhurst will do the same.

All candidates will also be offered the chance to share their "vote for me" message in a special publication next month. So make sure you make an informed vote.

Good luck to all the candidates.