Hi everyone, it's Megan here, and we need to have a "wee chat".

This week is continence awareness week. Now I would rather be writing a column about being in a continent, somewhere like the Sahara for example, but instead I am being led by my bladder (as it seems to rule my life these days) and have decided to write about being incontinent.

And just so you know, writing about this, just like my bladder, is uncomfortable.

I have the urge to completely delete everything I have typed and try and think of another less embarrassing topic.

But that's the thing; incontinence affects 1 in 4 people, men, women and children. That's the same amount of people who suffer back pain, and while people talk about that all the time, you don't often hear people discussing how overactive their bladder is today.

It's not the sort of thing you bring up at morning tea. Ooh, don't think of tea, that makes me think of boiling the jug, which makes me think of running water, which makes me want to….you see where I'm going with this.

After pushing two small humans out of my body, I now can't really push or pull anything.

I can't stand at the sink washing vegetables, washing the dishes or making a coffee without feeling like I need to go to the loo.

As soon as my car pulls in the driveway I am fighting with my kids to park the car, get the keys in the door, drop my handbag and push anyone out of the way who needs the loo before I do.

"Pee under the lemon tree" I yell to my boys as I stand with my legs crossed doing mathematical equations in head to take my mind off needing the loo so I can uncross my legs and walk/run to the bathroom in time.

I did go and see someone about this little issue, but then life got busy and I left it at that after the first initial appointment.

Like many women, I just presumed it was yet another challenging side effect of having children and to just get on with it.

So with Continence NZ (www.continence.org.nz) urging us to fight the urge and have a chat about it, this is my first step.

My next step is book another appointment with the hope that in the future I can freely take one step at a time and walk to the bathroom like a normal person. Fingers and legs crossed.

