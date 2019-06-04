May has wrapped up and as we dip our cold tootsies into June I just wanted to say a big heartfelt thanks to everyone that took the time to participate to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

There were so many Pink Ribbon events supporting Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, so thank you.

I was lucky enough to attend a Pink Ribbon luncheon last Friday at the Boardwalk Restaurant organised by Grow Events.

There was fabulous food and wine, spot prizes galore and a wonderful guest speaker in the form of Alison Mau.

Now, I have always been a little in awe of Ali. She graced our TV screens for many years as a newsreader and presenter and more recently flew the flag for those unheard voices on Fair Go.

She was previously married to Simon Dallow, she was tall and glamorous and quite frankly for a while there I wanted to be her.

I got pretty close to being her (well actually not really but I like to tell myself that) when I spent two years in the TVNZ newsroom presenting live news bulletins on TVNZ 7.

I finally had the TVNZ newsreading jackets to prove that I had made it, I just didn't have Ali Mau on my Facebook friends list.

So when the opportunity came to hear her speak on Friday, to say I was excited was an understatement.

I envisioned us becoming firm friends and swanning off to have a glass of wine at Craggy Range. What I didn't bank on was getting seated right next to her throughout lunch!

I had a cold, I had been up since 4am and now I was expected to sound coherent and intelligent and hold a conversation with one of my career idols!

I thought about feigning a sick child and doing a runner, but I put my big girl pants on and went and introduced myself and sat down.

Thankfully Ali is very good with fans who speak gibberish, and was ever the professional. We found we had quite a few things in common, the least of which being the glorious state of getting older and not giving a rats about what people think anymore.

So cheers to Ali, not only was she was a great speaker, and is doing inspiring work in the #MeToo movement, but it was just nice to meet someone you've admired from afar and find they are a lot cooler than what you thought. I've sent her a friend request ... let's see if she accepts!

