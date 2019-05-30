So what's in the 2019 "wellbeing budget" for us?

Hawke's Bay's Oranga Tamariki will be funded to appoint three transition service providers in the region.

Oranga Tamariki has squinted under the glare of the spotlight this past month over the highly emotive issue of newborn babies being taken from their mothers, and the revelation that in 2017 there were more than 7000 police referrals to Oranga Tamariki in Hawke's Bay.

Not all of those result in children being taken into care, but it's a massive referral load to wade through, and stay vigilant for the concern around the kids involved.

That's at the beginning of the Oranga Tamariki journey though.

Transition workers are involved at the other end of the Oranga Tamariki cycle involving a child in care, when they leave what has hopefully been the loving embrace of their foster whanau and head out into the big wide world alone.

It is here that, according to Ngati Kahungunu iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana, these young men and women are most at risk of being lured to the so-called family environment within gangs. Let's hope this works, because gangs know how to make life attractive.

Beneficiaries will get another $47 per week in their pockets by 2023, and pressure will come off parents to make school donations when, from next year, decile 1-7 schools will get a $150 per student payment if they drop "voluntary" donations.

NCEA fees will also be scrapped.

There is also $208 million to foster te reo Māori in the budget - a significant investment in keeping the reo - and therefore Maori culture - alive.

Tax cuts? No. A lot of investment in, well, our wellbeing. But not a lot going into the pockets of, err, voters, actually.

It's a catch-up budget, righting the wrongs of the right in the past decade or so.

Ironic then, that another round of teacher strikes were announced yesterday.

Within the health and education sector, there are still some major wrongs to be righted.

Attention will now switch to those, and hopefully the Coalition doesn't falter in sorting those out before it starts to cost them confidence, and votes.