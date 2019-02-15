Art Deco brings all the fun of the fair with the glitz of crystals, beads and fascinators mixed with dapper hats, ties and braces.

There's a glamour to the style, freedom and decadence of the jazz era that comes to the fore during the Art Deco Festival.

You can get a hint of the interior design glamour of the age in our Silver: heirlooms of the collection exhibition and small display of Art Deco objects next to the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake exhibition.

Here in Hawke's Bay we're surrounded by many architectural examples of the age.

The devastating earthquake in 1931 created a moment in time when a city was being rebuilt in the height of the Art Deco era, leading to a unique confluence of buildings that showcase the classic architectural features of the age.

It was in order to protect these buildings that the Art Deco Trust was originally formed, and from that the community has come to appreciate this unique architectural heritage.

At the museum you can see some of this architectural work in the plans and drawings of Louis Hay.

Louis Hay's practice began long before Art Deco trends reached New Zealand and he built some of the iconic pre and post-Deco buildings we still see today.

He was one of the main architects who helped in the rebuild following the earthquake, with perhaps his most famous piece of work being the National Tobacco Company in Ahuriri, Napier.

Plans for this and many other buildings, some realised and some not, can be seen in The Architectural Legacy of J.A. Louis Hay exhibition.

Another very fine example is the original entrance to the museum on Herschell St. So you can both see his architectural planning work on display and walk around the building to see a completed example.

At the museum we never forget that the earthquake was the event that led to an Art Deco emergence and we're offering free guided tours of the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake exhibition today and tomorrow at 11am and 2pm.

Come in and learn about the earthquake that devastated the city, individual experiences and impact, and the resilience of the community.

There's a lasting legacy from the earthquake that can be seen today in the strong sense of connection to place, philanthropy and uniting together to meet challenges.

Some of this wonderful community generosity is on display in our most recent exhibition 5 Pākehā Painters, with some works donated by individuals or organisations – including the MTG Foundation which supports the development of the collection through raising funds to acquire works.

This exhibition includes works by Martin Poppelwell, Dick Frizzell, Jenny Campbell and Geoffrey Fuller, along with two Rita Angus paintings - including the iconic Churches, Hawke's Bay.

We hope you enjoy the festival and take the opportunity to enjoy what's on offer at the museum as well. While it might be hot out there it's always cool in here.

*1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake tours. Discover highlights and hidden stories on this 1 hour tour. Spaces are limited so arrive early to book a space or ring in advance 835 7781. Meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

* Miss Jean Batten presented by Kabarett. Pioneer aviator Jean Batten was the very model of a strong New Zealand woman. This solo show is set in Sydney before the last leg of her flight from England to New Zealand, with Australian authorities trying to prevent her from flying at all. Century Theatre, Saturday, February 16, 5pm. Tickets available through Ticketek.

*Public Art Tour. Join Art Curator – Jess Mio for a lunch time walk discussing highlights of Napier City's public artworks. Thursday, February 21, 12pm. Meet in MTG foyer. Free event

*Hang Time. This film by Caey Zilbert balances "booze and bros" humour with candid character drama. As real and ridiculous, it proves once and for all that nothing heals a broken heart like good wine, good friends and a damn good time. Century Theatre, Saturday, February 23, 7pm. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

*Napier Hills Cemetery Tour. Discover tales of tragedy and bravery as Social History Curator, Gail Pope, winds your through this historic cemetery. Sunday, February 24 2pm. Bookings are essential as spaces are limited. Tickets available through Eventfinda.



*Laura Vodanovich is MTG director.