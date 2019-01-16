A couple of recent examples from the beach illustrate the truth that you can't please everybody. Or at least that you'll never be able to figure out everybody. Or, to drag out the old chestnut, there's nowt queerer than folk.

There was I at an attractive sandy beach near our home.

My point of entry to the beach was at a place where a sign had been erected. The spot was a few hundred metres north of the patrolled area and the sign was stuck in the sand warning of dangerous rips in that area.

Nothing unusual so far. But, directly in front of the sign I counted 12 swimmers. Now, I accept they may have been strong swimmers and knew exactly what to do if caught in a rip.

I don't believe that of two of them, however: a young lady holding the hand of a toddler.

What a commendable job our surf patrols do but surely we should help them more than this! Their job should not be to assist people who are behaving foolishly.

Perhaps they need to use signs with stronger language. How about, "The surgeon-general has determined that swimming here could result in death"?

At a neighbouring beach a few days later I was approached by a woman who was with a group of other adults and a couple of toddlers just at the edge of the flagged area. They were supervising the little ones closely and effectively but one of the adults approached me and asked politely why I had a dog in an area where there were young children.

I explained that my dog was on a lead as required and that I was with my son who was doing as I expected of him by swimming between the flags. Did she want us to separate so that I could go to a distant area of the beach with the leashed dog while my son swam with some degree of safety between the flags?

After recovering from the original disbelief, I wondered why I, the one with a dog on a leash, had seemingly been singled out when there were clearly at least two other dogs roaming free of restraint in the patrolled area. These other dogs were not questioned by the adult.

Not only was I doing what was required in the leash department but I was also armed with a doggy-do bag which I did need to use and I made sure I scooped up enough surrounding sand to ensure the area was not tainted should any toddlers stray into it.

I know you can't please everybody but it sure is easy to annoy some people!

So how did I react? Did I pick up my plastic bucket and spade, stick my bottom lip out and frump off in the direction of home?

No I didn't. I determined that incidents like this shouldn't mean we all clam up, bury our head in the sand and throw in the towel. Life is not all plain sailing; sometimes it's hard just to keep your head above water.

Though life can be a beach, I've decided simply to go with the flow – and here you might be pleased to know I have run out of beachy metaphors and puns – but I did find the following sign on the internet.

I will print it out and hang it in my workplace. It might remind me of my resolve to remain unruffled even when a tad confused:

The sign says:

Notice

I can only please one person a day.

Today is not your day.

Tomorrow is not looking good either.

Thank you.