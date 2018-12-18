Gosh this year has flown by!

I'm going to join the ranks of people talking about how fast time is going, and it's so true!

When you're young, a year seems a lifetime, and when you're getting through your life you really want it to slow down.

It's been nearly 10 months since I've been turning up every morning with Adam on The Hits breakfast show and I actually can't believe it. As this is our last column for the year I really wanted to thank our listeners and readers for being along with us for the ride.

This job can be a lonely one at times, given there is usually just Adam and I in the studio with two microphones, but when we get to do amazing things with our listeners and our community it really makes the 4.30am alarm worth it.

This year people have won cars, flowers, money, duck races, hams, meals, work drinks, cocktails, show tickets and movie passes.

We've run races, someone won a brand new kitchen, we've lost weight, we've heard stories of joy and heartache, and we've shone on the spotlight on people doing amazing things for charities and behind the scenes with no expectation of any recognition.

We've brought family and friends together and given them things to celebrate, we've cried many times, but most importantly we've laughed.

In fact I've never laughed so much in a job. It hasn't been great for my laughter lines around my eyes, but it has done wonders for my state of mind.

We hope we've made you laugh too, and as we get ready to celebrate Christmas and a brand spanking New Year, we wanted to wish you all the very best for the festive season.

We live in one of the best places in the world which certainly gives us something to be thankful for, so enjoy the region, stay safe, eat trifle for breakfast and don't be like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader on Christmas morning, fighting because someone "felt your presents". – Megan Banks, the worst joke teller of them all.

Don't miss Adam Green and Megan Banks on The Hits Hawke's Bay from 6am to 9am, Monday to Friday