A new, lethal strain of meningitis is killing our kids.

The meningococcus W strain (MenW) emerged in Northland in May, and has claimed three lives.

There have been 24 cases in New Zealand - thankfully, none in Hawke's Bay.

Back in May, an internal DHB memo advised Northland staff to have their children immunised because a wave of cases of MenW was expected.

The general public was not alerted, with the DHB since saying that was because it did not want to alarm people.

Here in Hawke's Bay, we shouldn't be alarmed just yet. There have been no reported cases.

But we need to be vigilant and raise the profile of this disease so that health authorities have as much time as possible to diagnose and treat people.

Symptoms can be flu like - a headache, a stiff neck.

Experts say MenW can look like any form of infection and appears randomly. Bacterial or viral meningococcal disease causes septicaemia, or blood poisoning and meningitis, an infection of the membranes that cover the brain.

MenW is reportedly harder to diagnose, and more lethal.

Past strains have mainly affected young children, MenW affects a broader age range.

The news of the Northland cases became public this month when the Ministry of Health announced it was considering rolling out a vaccine programme in Northland.

The ministry says Northland was New Zealand's worst-affected region, with seven of the 24 MenW cases nationwide at that time, and half the deaths.

It was confirmed yesterday that 20,000 doses of vaccine that covers four types of meningococcal disease, A, C, W and Y are bound for Northland.

The DHB will attempt to administer them over a four to five-week period.

Elsewhere in New Zealand the vaccine needs to be available urgently, so that parents can make informed choices about the health of their children.

Rowshae Albert's 7-year-old daughter, Alexis, died in July.

She has a very clear message for parents - if your child is complaining of a headache and a stiff neck take them to the doctor or hospital as soon as possible.

"Don't hesitate, you don't have time.''