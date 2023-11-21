The Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure is designed to encourage and educate tamariki.

Last Thursday the tamariki of Ōtāne School were treated to a Zespri Fun Day, earned as a result of their engagement in this year’s Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure programme.

The Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure is designed to encourage and educate tamariki to create their best health and wellbeing practices, and influence their friends and family to get involved too.

This year includes a focus on “Moving in Nature” to encourage moving outside during the cooler, greyer days because it has so many additional benefits that boost energy and wellbeing.

The students had fun jumping on bouncy castles, getting their faces painted, trying out skateboarding and more.

Each participating class clocked up lots of points to move their team around the virtual course, by doing things like moving often, drinking plenty of water, eating lots of fruit and veges, getting a good night of sleep and spending mindful moments in nature.

The Zespri Fun Day celebrated their efforts and the way they boost their hauora, every day. Tamariki started the day receiving a new pair of Asics sports shoes (more than 85 pairs were given away), then had loads of fun jumping on bouncy castles, getting their faces painted, trying out skateboarding, trying the endless game that is HungerBall and of course taste-testing delicious Zespri SunGold kiwifruit.

The children earned a Zespri Fun Day.

Rachel Lynch and Libby Twiss, from Zespri, had a blast getting into the spirit of the day by dressing up and cheering the kids on.

The children said “there was so much to choose from and we had loads of fun doing whatever we wanted”.