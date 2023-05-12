Youth councillors and Youth Week ambassadors Nikki Mnyanyi (left), Calais Byrne and Esta Chaplin. Photo / Supplied

There is an action-packed lineup of free events planned for 2023 Youth Week, to help Hastings youth not only connect but celebrate the talents, passion and success of local young people.

Run by Ara Taiohi, it will take place from May 15 to 21, under the theme “Rangatira mō āpōpō? Rangatira i tēnei rā! – Leaders of tomorrow? Leaders for today!”

Hastings Youth Council, council youth co-ordinators and the council’s Mahi for Youth connectors have been working together to support this kaupapa and put on events including a “3 Point Shoot Out” basketball competition, and a PS4 Gaming Night.

The week will finish with a Youth Expo at Flaxmere Community Centre, which will be an opportunity for rangatahi and their families to meet representatives from the different services available to support them.

Emma James, Hastings District Council’s youth lead community well-being and services, explained that youth week is a chance to engage with those young people who wouldn’t normally visit the council’s community centres.

“It’s about building relationships with our youth, but also their whānau. Often we meet the rangatahi first and then find out more about their families so we can develop a relationship with the whole family and ensure they have the right support,” James said.

She encourages local young people to come along and meet the youth team, who will be available to provide individual support and find services to meet their specific needs.

Youth workers will be able to talk about and assist with work or training opportunities, health and well-being, and relationships.

The free events will be held at the Flaxmere and Camberley Community Centres.

Flaxmere Community Centre youth co-ordinator Tanisha Gill said she was looking forward to the celebrations.

“The team at Flaxmere Community Centre knows the importance of rangatahi in our area, and is always there to advocate on behalf of the youth and residents of Flaxmere.”

Youth Week is also an opportunity for service providers to understand the needs of communities, and get an understanding of what the community centres offered as venues.

To see the full schedule of events go to https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/youthweek.



