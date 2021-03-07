Youth arrested after three women assaulted and robbed in Hastings

A youth has been charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Photo / File

A male youth has been arrested after assaulting and robbing three women across Hastings.

Police said the youth allegedly approached three women across central Hastings and Flaxmere, assaulting them before demanding money and keys.

All three victims were making their way to or from their workplace.

Police said the incidents occurred in Flaxmere CDB, Charles St and Avenue Rd W between 4.30am and 7am.

Detective Sergeant James Keene said a youth was arrested for the series of robberies in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"This was an extremely traumatic experience for the three victims," Keene said.

"They have been offered support through Victim Support services."

The youth was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday morning charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Police are also appealing for any further information from members of the public which can assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 210307/5002.