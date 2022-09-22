Go-4-12 racers scramble through rocks and bush in the gorge section of the event.

Go-4-12 racers scramble through rocks and bush in the gorge section of the event.

There was a record number of entries from Hawke's Bay in this year's 16th Track.Life GO-4-12 Youth Adventure Race, with half of the 42 teams registered from the Bay, says Go-4-12 event director David Tait.

The three event lengths of 12 hour, six hour and three hours attracted a total of 125 competitors and are designed to be an authentic adventure race — "challenging, fun and achievable".

David says light drizzly rain was falling on the Guthrie Smith playing field before settling on the clothing of competitors who lined up for their initial briefing.

"Perie King (PK) stood before them, telling them where they would travel the next day. He had welcomed them and spoke of Maungaharuru and of its mauri, the life force and history of all things in the world."

This briefing of the 16th Track.Life GO-4-12 Youth Adventure Race and the New Zealand Secondary Schools Adventure Racing Championships almost two weeks ago set the scene for the weekend's races.

"Competitors had the race notes and the maps and had planned their race and PK's words settled in their minds as they headed off to bed."

At daybreak the following morning, the 12-hour competitors set off from Braesomar Farm on their bikes.

"The riders ripped up the road and the field quickly split up as they headed the 18km TA1 at Te Rangi Station. The lead teams came through in just under an hour and transitioned quickly to make their way on foot to CP 1 at Shine Falls. Teams then continued the Boundary Stream trek with a total distance of 9.3km, with an uncomfortable amount of climbing."

David says the top teams made short work of the trek and exited and marched 3.2km up the road to the start of the Bell Rock Track.

"As the teams made their way to the spectacular rock features that dominate this area they were treated to an equally spectacular day. The Bell Rock section had been named 'straight to Instagram'."

The teams finished the 5.3km trek and transitioned at Naumai Station, sent off an OK message to receive their first activity points and presented their gear for a check. Mid-morning teams were back onto their bikes, ripping 5km down the road to the first gorge section and cave.

"After climbing the rope at the cave's exit, the teams returned to their bikes to climb to the Taraponui Summit which was a 23km return trip and a real leg destroyer."

A further 4km road section led teams to TA 3 at the Opouahi Wilderness and the Navigation Section, the second gorge, and 12 special activities.

"Teams quickly got into collecting controls on the navigation section and the dozen activities and tasks. A highlight for many teams was the rope climb up an overhung cliff and the section gorge section."

Many teams took the opportunity to rest as they lit fires, boiled water, tied knots, lobbed throw bags, completed puzzles, orienteered and canoed. They also completed the Maungaharuru Origins activity where they had to recall elements of what PK had told them the night before. There was also an emergency scenario where they used the Rab Emergency Shelters to shelter and the TrackMe inReach devices to send a help message.

"After around 11 hours the winning boy's team Which Way is North? from New Plymouth High School headed into the last section which took them around Lake Opouahi and through to the finish line."

■ Full results can be found on the TrackMe.Life GO-4-12 Website at https://www.go412.co.nz/