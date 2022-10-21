James Lowry competing in the Great Raihania Secondary Schools competition at the A&P show. Photo / Paul Taylor

The next generation of young shearers have shawn off their skills at the Hawke's Bay A&P Show.

The A&P show was held this week on the outskirts of Hastings and drew huge crowds for its final day today.

Among its many attractions, the show featured a variety of sheep shearing competitions for people to enjoy.

One of those competitions, reserved solely for the next generation of shearers, is the Great Raihania Secondary Schools competition.

A competitor taking part in the shearing competition. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was held on Thursday and featured 15 competitors.

Ryka Swann, from Wairoa, won the overall title while his sister, Ashlin Swann, was crowned the best female shearer.

Hawke's Bay A&P Society general manager Elisha Milmine said it was fantastic to be back holding a full event, after years impacted by Covid.

"It has been two years since we have held a full show and we are really pleased to be back," she said, this week.

"It has been a really good turnout and I think everyone is happy to be here."