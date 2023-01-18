Six-month-old huntaway pup Sage is looking for her forever home.

Maybe 2023 is the year you finally get that puppy you’ve been talking about getting for years.

Hastings District Council has a few dogs up for adoption this month, and one of them may just be the missing member of your family.

Sage, a six-month-old huntaway, is one of those HDC pound pups, and she is looking for her forever home.

This wee puppy may be small at the moment, but her energetic personality makes up for what she lacks in size.

Sage will grow into a large dog, and will need a family that is able to give her lots of exercise and time.

This pound pup is full of life and loves a good run and play. However, she will need some training, which the staff at the animal control centre say should be easy, as she loves her treats.

The young huntaway is social and gets along with the other dogs at the pound.

Adopting a dog from the HDC pound will cost $265, and all dogs must first be visited in person before any adoption processes can start.

The adoption fee covers being health-checked, treated for fleas and worms, vaccinated, de-sexed, registered and microchipped.

If you think this special girl might have a place in your home, visit https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.