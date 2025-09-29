Young hockey prospect named CHB Supreme Sports Award winner

This weekend she will attend an indoor hockey camp in Taupo, aiming for selection in New Zealand team for the International Nkosi Cup South African tour in December.
“I’m committed to continuing my development as a player, with the ultimate goal of representing New Zealand in both indoor and field hockey,” she said.
The awards featured the induction of cyclist Regan Gough to the Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Hall of Fame.
Other awards:
Senior Team of the Year Award: Ongaonga Senior Golf.
Junior Team of the Year: Central Hawke’s Bay College Kī o Rahi.
Service to sports: Marilyn Forrest (Porangahau Country Club); Neil Baker (cycling), Jenny Schaw (CHB Cricket Club)
Siu Swinburne (Multiple Sports).
The awards at the Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre in Waipawa were organised by Sport Hawke’s Bay, which also stages the Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Sports Awards, which will be presented on October 15.
But there has been no announcement yet on the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, which were to have been held in April but were deferred because of insufficient nominations.
Sports Hawke’s Bay said in a statement at the time: “We will review the awards process and work closely with our community to encourage greater participation.”
The Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, dating back to the Sportsman of the Year Award first presented in the 1960s, were last held in November 2023.
The futures of regional senior awards are also being reviewed in some other areas.