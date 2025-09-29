Young hockey prospect named CHB Supreme Sports Award winner

Hockey player Emily Brun, named Central Hawke's Bay Supreme Sports Award winner on Friday night, soon after being named Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

Young hockey player Emily Brun claimed the Supreme Sports Award at the Central Hawke’s Sports Awards on Friday night.

Brun, 19, was also the Junior Sportsperson of the year and in claiming the top honour edged out such others as Senior Sportsperson of the Year and title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/central-hawkes-bay-heptathlete-briana-stephenson-into-worlds-top-50-after-three-national-titles-in-a-fortnight/ABH2PEUYI5DWNNBI2CYDADZCZY/">national women’s athletics heptathlon champion Briana Stephenson.

Named in national sides throughout the age groups, she was first named at the top level in a Future Black Sticks camp while still at Central Hawke’s Bay College and in February this year, played 5 matches at the World Indoor Hockey Championships in Croatia.

An EIT student pursuing a bachelor degree in sport and exercise science, she recently played for Hawke’s Bay in the national tournament in Christchurch.